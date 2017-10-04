Velvet is the trendy fabric of the season, and it’s not hard to see (or feel) why.

There’s something about a velvet sofa, chair or accent pillow that instantly makes a room look more expensive. It’s the luxe-meets-comfort trend we’ve been waiting for and we are oh-so-ready.

We’ve curated 28 luxurious ways to use velvet in your home decor, without breaking the bank. Check out our favorite velvet finds below, and be sure to sign up for our Full Carts, Can’t Lose email to stay on top of the best sales each week.