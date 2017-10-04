HUFFPOST FINDS
10/04/2017 02:07 pm ET

Luxurious Velvet Home Decor You'll Want To Cozy Up With

Make a room instantly look more expensive with a touch of velvet.
By Brittany Nims

Velvet is the trendy fabric of the season, and it’s not hard to see (or feel) why. 

There’s something about a velvet sofa, chair or accent pillow that instantly makes a room look more expensive.  It’s the luxe-meets-comfort trend we’ve been waiting for and we are oh-so-ready. 

We’ve curated 28 luxurious ways to use velvet in your home decor, without breaking the bank. Check out our favorite velvet finds below, and be sure to sign up for our Full Carts, Can’t Lose email to stay on top of the best sales each week.

RELATED...

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

Brittany Nims
Senior Commerce Editor
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Arts And Entertainment Huffington Post Home Design Room Decorating
Luxurious Velvet Home Decor You'll Want To Cozy Up With
CONVERSATIONS