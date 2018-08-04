Venezuelan President Unharmed After Assassination Attempt By Explosive Drones

JUAN BARRETO via Getty Images The Venezuelan president survived an assassination attempt involving drones loaded with explosives.

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro survived an assassination attempt after several drones exploded near him while he was giving a speech in Caracas, Venezuela’s capital.

Maduro was unharmed during the attack, but seven national guard troops were injured, according to Venezuelan information minister Jorge Rodríguez.

The drones, loaded with explosives, detonated near the presidential box. The president was speaking at an event celebrating the Venezuela National Guard’s 81st anniversary.

His wife, Cilia Flores, was standing next to him when the attack occurred.

Partial video of the speech shows the president, his wife and other military officials bracing as they look out into the distance. Another clip shows military members running away.

[#VIDEO] En cadena nacional, se observó el momento en que el Jefe de Estado y la primera Dama, Cilia Flores, reaccionan a la explosión y luego aparecen las imágenes de todos los militares en formación que corren ante el hecho irregular. #4Ago https://t.co/C3rMw9ujsh pic.twitter.com/gxHiCPqWHt — NTN24 Venezuela (@NTN24ve) August 4, 2018