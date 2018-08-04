WORLD NEWS
Venezuelan President Unharmed After Assassination Attempt By Explosive Drones

The drones exploded near President Nicolás Maduro during a televised speech.
By Carla Herreria
The Venezuelan president survived an assassination attempt involving drones loaded with explosives.&nbsp;
JUAN BARRETO via Getty Images
Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro survived an assassination attempt after several drones exploded near him while he was giving a speech in Caracas, Venezuela’s capital.

Maduro was unharmed during the attack, but seven national guard troops were injured, according to Venezuelan information minister Jorge Rodríguez.

The drones, loaded with explosives, detonated near the presidential box. The president was speaking at an event celebrating the Venezuela National Guard’s 81st anniversary. 

His wife, Cilia Flores, was standing next to him when the attack occurred.

Partial video of the speech shows the president, his wife and other military officials bracing as they look out into the distance. Another clip shows military members running away.

This story is developing. Check back for details.

Carla Herreria
Reporter, HuffPost
