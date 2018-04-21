'Austin Powers' Actor Verne Troyer Dead At 49

Verne Troyer, who rose to fame after playing Mini-Me in the blockbuster “Austin Powers” films, died on Saturday, the actor’s representatives confirmed to HuffPost.

Troyer was 49 years old.

“Verne was an extremely caring individual,” an official statement shared with HuffPost read. “He wanted to make everyone smile, be happy, and laugh. Anybody in need, he would help to any extent possible.”

Troyer’s representatives did not disclose a cause of death but said that Troyer “was a fighter when it came to his own battles.”

“Over the years he’s struggled and won, struggled and won, struggled and fought some more, but unfortunately this time was too much,” the statement read.

“Depression and Suicide are very serious issues. You never know what

kind of battle someone is going through inside. Be kind to one

another. And always know, it’s never too late to reach out to someone

for help.”

A post shared by Verne Troyer (@vernetroyer) on Apr 21, 2018 at 12:58pm PDT