Bodies Of Missing California Veteran And Dog Believed Found; Ex-Husband Under Arrest

Remains believed be those of an Army veteran missing for three months from her San Diego home and her dog have been found in a shallow grave in a rural desert area of Riverside County in California.

Retired Army Capt. Julia Jacobson, 37, and her Wheaten terrier, Boogie, vanished Sept. 2. Her ex-husband, Dalen Ware, was arrested on suspicion of murder in Arizona last month. Information from Ware led police to an area known as Cactus City. The grave was located Friday by a cadaver dog, according to the Ontario, Calif. police department.

Official identification is pending the results of an autopsy.

Search Leads to Human Remains Found in a Shallow Grave - Believed to be those of missing San Diego woman Julia Jacobson pic.twitter.com/eISCqzgiov — Ontario Police Dept. (@OntarioPD) December 1, 2017

Jacobson served two tours of duty in Iraq and one in Bosnia as a finance officer, according to her obituary that ran Nov. 1 in the Bismarck Tribune in her home state of North Dakota. She was awarded the Bronze Star for her service in a combat zone.

She married Ware in 2014 and divorced him in 2016, citing “irreconcilable differences.” Police didn’t reveal a motive for the killing. A girlfriend accused Ware of domestic abuse and sought a restraining order against him in 2014, according to the Chula Vista local ABC station KGTV.

Police believe Jacobson was killed the day after she vanished. Her abandoned car was found near her home a few days after she disappeared.

“For everybody here, including volunteers, our biggest thing is that it’s somebody’s daughter, somebody’s sister,” Ontario police spokesman Cpl. Fred Alvarez told The San Diego Union-Tribune. “It’s very important for us to get them closure.”