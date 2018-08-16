Veterans Sue Over Reported Troika Of VA 'Shadow Rulers' From Mar-a-Lago

Walz’s letter to Veteran Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie called on the department to turn over copies of all communications VA leadership has had with the three Trump associates.

Perlmutter and Moskowitz have attended high-profile events at the White House, including the signing of new VA accountability legislation last year. At the time, Trump called the men “incredibly successful people” who “have an affinity for helping the veterans.”

The White House insisted to ProPublica that the men have no direct influence.

A spokeswoman for the three men said the media has “misrepresented” their actions and used “selective emails to paint a distorted picture” of their efforts to “help the VA and America’s veterans,” ProPublica reported. The trio’s work consisted of “volunteer efforts” and simply “recommendations” requested by the VA. The three did not try to influence policy or personnel, the spokeswoman insisted.