Vice Becomes Latest Media Outlet To Slash Staff Amid Industry Shakeup

Vice Media joined the pool of news outlets cutting staff in an ongoing industry shakeup this year, it was revealed Friday.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, which broke the news that morning shortly before affected staffers were notified, some 250 employees were laid off, totaling roughly 10 percent of the company’s workforce.

Hours after THR’s article hit the web, reactions began pouring in on Twitter, some former workers announcing they’d lost their jobs.

One employee who survived the cuts told The Wrap’s Jon Levine that a range of staffers were impacted, from production assistants to more senior individuals, including a producer for Vice News Tonight’s 2017 report on violence in Charlottesville, Virginia.

NEW: A Vice Media employee who escaped the layoffs tells me the mood today is "morose," with cuts coming at all levels of the company — including an Emmy winning producer of the "Charlottesville" episode of Vice News Tonight pic.twitter.com/KWZ5mt9ohF — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) February 1, 2019

Having been a casualty of the last round of VICE layoffs, this sucks, BUT proud of y’all for negotiating PTO day payouts. Unfortunately, we didn’t have that perk as part of our severance package with the last contract.



UNIONIZE YOUR NEWS ROOMS!! https://t.co/eZZ6l7csCh — Karisa Maxwell (@KarisaMaxwell) February 1, 2019

The layoffs have hit vice sports. It was a good run. Hire me to do stuff. — Sean Newell (@dontforgetmac) February 1, 2019

McClatchy is also among those starting to scale back on staff this week.

The company is reportedly giving buyouts to 10 percent of employees at each of its 29 papers, CBS News reported Friday. That’s about 450 jobs, according to Business Insider.

A screenshot of a memo offering an early retirement program was posted on Twitter by freelance journalist Lindsey Wasson:

Bad news on the #McClatchy front today — a memo is being emailed out to employees over 55 with the option to retire early. It seems possible there may be other layoffs after Feb. 19 if some kind of quota is not met. pic.twitter.com/2VO7Ps3xlr — Lindsey Wasson (@lindseywasson) February 1, 2019

Last month, sweeping layoffs hit AOL, HuffPost, Yahoo, BuzzFeed and Gannett, racking up about 1,400 job losses in a devastating blow to both digital and print media.