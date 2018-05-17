Former Mexican President Vicente Fox issued a cutting rejoinder to President Donald Trump on Wednesday night after Trump angrily called immigrants “animals.”

Fox used Twitter to hit back after Trump’s anti-immigration rant during a White House meeting with California leaders.

“You’ve got to get your shit together,” Fox tweeted at Trump.

.@realDonaldTrump, you’ve got to get your shit together: migrants are people who have left everything behind - not by choice, to pursue a better life. You must show compassion and humanity. your golden head and a #FuckingWall won’t stop these people’s dreams and hopes. https://t.co/JC1NETBKqP — Vicente Fox Quesada (@VicenteFoxQue) May 17, 2018

“Migrants are people who have left everything behind — not by choice, to pursue a better life,” Fox added. “You must show compassion and humanity. Your golden head and a #FuckingWall won’t stop these people’s dreams and hopes.”

Fox has repeatedly criticized Trump over his campaign promise to build a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border and force Mexico to pay for it. In April, he promoted a T-shirt portraying Trump as a baby constructing a wall from toy bricks.

Thank you for all your support! @centrofox was built on the foundation of empowering leaders to take charge and give back to their communities. Help me continue to spread the message of compassion for others, by getting this apparel at https://t.co/lRhyRIWF1m pic.twitter.com/3lVcGyTLjx — Vicente Fox Quesada (@VicenteFoxQue) April 6, 2018

The garment’s caption read, “Can’t Build A Wall If Your Hands Are Too Small.”