Mexico’s former president Vicente Fox has taken aim at U.S. President Donald Trump once again, this time with the help of a clothing design.

On Friday, Fox shared a photograph of himself wearing a new Trump-trolling T-shirt to Twitter:

Thank you for all your support! @centrofox was built on the foundation of empowering leaders to take charge and give back to their communities. Help me continue to spread the message of compassion for others, by getting this apparel at https://t.co/lRhyRIWF1m pic.twitter.com/3lVcGyTLjx — Vicente Fox Quesada (@VicenteFoxQue) April 6, 2018

Its design depicts Trump as a baby who is making a wall from toy bricks. The slogan reads: “Can’t Build A Wall If Your Hands Are Too Small.”

Fox has long criticized Trump’s campaign promise to build a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border.

Represent.com

Fox also shared a link to the Represent.com online clothing store from where the $24.99 T-shirt could be bought until early Saturday. Pullover hoodies and long sleeve tees featuring the same design were also available.

The products no longer appear to be available to purchase, however.

“This isn’t just about the wall, it’s about ACCEPTANCE, EQUALITY and INCLUSION of all people!” the items’ listings stated. It added that all proceeds will go towards Fox’s Centro Fox Foundation which it said is “working towards the formation of compassionate leaders for creating a better world.”

Earlier on Friday, Fox warned American farmers that they would be ones who suffer if Trump renegotiated the North American Free Trade Agreement and a trade war broke out between Mexico and the U.S.