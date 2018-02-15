Beloved Football Coach, Students Among Dead In Florida School Shooting

An assistant football coach and security guard who attended Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and then built a career there was one of the 17 people killed during Wednesday’s massacre at the Parkland, Florida school, a relative told HuffPost.

The coach, Aaron Feis, was killed after Nikolas Cruz, a 19-year-old former Douglas student who had been expelled for “disciplinary reasons,” returned to campus on Wednesday afternoon and opened fire on students and staffers.

Sheriff Scott Israel previously confirmed during a news conference late Wednesday that that a football coach was among the dead, but didn’t offer a name. Head football coach Willis May later told the Sun Sentinel that Feis’ family was notified of his death around midnight, and his cousin confirmed the news to HuffPost.

“I am so sad about this news,” Joey Fulco said. “The entire Feis family [is] devastated.”

Israel said that the remaining victims were “a mixture of students and adults.”

Feis was hailed as a hero after reportedly using his body to serve as a human shield, protecting students from gunfire. May told the Sun Sentinel that a female student told him that Feis jumped between her and the shooter, pushing her through a door to escape the bullets.

The heroic behavior was unsurprising to students who said that he was warm, welcoming presence at the school.

“Even if I wanted so much as a place to sit, his office was always open,” former student Ashley Speziale told The Daily Beast. “He’d sit with me. He’d talk to me. He’d let me be in silence.

At 2:30 p.m. local time, officials put the school on lockdown, telling students and faculty to barricade themselves inside until authorities could safely evacuate them from the schools’ multiple buildings.

Police arrested Cruz nearly two hours later without incident.