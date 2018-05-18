These Are The Victims Of The Santa Fe High School Shooting

Students at Santa Fe High School in Texas spent Friday morning in fear as a gunman killed 10 people and injured 10 others at their school.

Law enforcement officials took a male suspect into custody later Friday ― a 17-year old believed to be a student at the school.

The tragedy marked the 16th school shooting in 2018, according to a count by The Washington Post. It was also the 10th since the February massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, which left 17 dead and sparked a nationwide conversation about gun violence in America.

“Santa Fe High, you didn’t deserve this. You deserve peace all your lives, not just after a tombstone saying that is put over you. You deserve more than Thoughts and Prayers, and after supporting us by walking out we will be there to support you by raising up your voices,” tweeted Emma González, a survivor of the Parkland shooting.

A number of the victims’ identities have not been released, so this story will be updated as we get more information.

Sabika Sheikh

Sabika Sheikh was a YES program exchange student from Pakistan. The program’s manager, Megan Lysaght, confirmed her death via email to all of the YES program participants.