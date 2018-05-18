These Are The Victims Of The Santa Fe High School Shooting

Students at Santa Fe High School in Texas spent Friday morning in fear as a gunman killed 10 people and injured 10 others at their school.
Law enforcement officials took a male suspect into custody later Friday ― a 17-year old believed to be a student at the school.
The tragedy marked the 16th school shooting in 2018, according to a count by The Washington Post. It was also the 10th since the February massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, which left 17 dead and sparked a nationwide conversation about gun violence in America.
“Santa Fe High, you didn’t deserve this. You deserve peace all your lives, not just after a tombstone saying that is put over you. You deserve more than Thoughts and Prayers, and after supporting us by walking out we will be there to support you by raising up your voices,” tweeted Emma González, a survivor of the Parkland shooting.
A number of the victims’ identities have not been released, so this story will be updated as we get more information.
Sabika Sheikh
Sabika Sheikh was a YES program exchange student from Pakistan. The program’s manager, Megan Lysaght, confirmed her death via email to all of the YES program participants.
Cynthia Tisdale
Cynthia Tisdale was a substitute teacher at Santa Fe High School. Her brother-in-law, John Tisdale, confirmed her death in a Facebook post on Friday evening, saying she had been teaching an art class when the shooting began.
“Cynthia planned on one day retiring and being a full-time grandmother. It will never happen,” he wrote. She is survived by her husband, Rev. William Recie Tisdale, and four children, he said.
Chris Stone
Chris Stone, 17, was missing for much of Friday while his friends and family frantically called him and checked local hospitals to see if he was among the injured. Multiple outlets confirmed his death on Friday evening.
Photos the teen’s family released showed him smiling as he got ready for the high school prom just a week before he was killed.
Angelique Ramirez
The family of student Angelique Ramirez confirmed to CBS-affiliate KHOU that she was killed in the shooting.
Araceli Ramirez, who identified Angelique as her “baby sister” in a Facebook post, wrote: “You deserved so much, you had so much planned for yourself and they took that away from you.”
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
Sarah Ruiz-Grossman contributed reporting.