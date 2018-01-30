Report: Trump Scrapped South Korea Envoy Pick Over Split On Bombing North

The White House has pulled back from nominating a respected foreign policy expert to be the U.S. ambassador to South Korea after he expressed concerns over policy decisions related to North Korea, according to a report Tuesday in The Washington Post.

The Trump administration was widely expected to nominate Victor Cha, a former adviser to President George W. Bush and a professor at Georgetown University, to head the U.S. embassy in Seoul, a position that has been vacant for more than a year. Officials had hoped he would be confirmed before the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, which begin next month.

The Post, citing people familiar with the appointment, said Cha’s nomination was derailed after he expressed concerns about the consideration of a limited, preemptive strike on North Korea meant to send a message to the dictatorship of Kim Jong Un. That prospect has become known as the “bloody nose” strategy

Cha reportedly also said he opposed to plans to undermine a U.S. trade deal with South Korea, which Trump called “horrible” last year and has threatened to end.

The White House had already spent months conducting background checks on Cha and had sent his name to South Korean officials as part of a formal process meant to signal Trump’s intent to nominate him, according to the Post. Cha was widely seen a hawkish choice regarding engagement with North Korea, a stance that appeared to be in line with the Trump administration.

Evans Revere, a senior fellow specializing in Korean policy at the Brookings Institution, said it was “unfortunate that the United States will continue to be without an ambassador in Seoul at this crucial juncture.”

But he said the decision not to nominate Cha is in line with the Trump administration’s slow pace to fill key diplomatic vacancies.

“It troubles me to say that this administration does not seem to regard such appointments as priorities, as witnessed by the fact that there are still so many high-level diplomatic vacancies, many of them in countries in crisis,” Revere said in an email. “This administration appears to place little emphasis on the institutions and the people necessary to pursue our diplomacy and promote our interests and our values.”

Other experts also expressed concern over Cha getting sidelined.

Revere added that U.S. interests in South Korea remain in capable hands. The embassy has been under the stewardship of Chargé d’Affaires Marc Knapper since former ambassador Mark Lippert left shortly before Trump’s inauguration.