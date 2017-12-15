Victoria Munro Talks Historic LGBTQ Alice Austen House Museum (AUDIO)

This week I talked with Victoria Munro the new Executive Director of the Alice Austen House Museum located on Staten Island, New York. The Alice Austen House is the only museum dedicated to the work of an individual American woman photographer and last June the National Register of Historic Places’ designation of the 2 Hylan Boulevard home which Alice Austen shared for nearly 30 years with her long-time partner Gertrude Tate to include the photographer’s significance in our LGBTQ history. Alice Austen (1866 - 1952) was one of America’s earliest and most prolific female photographers. She captured about 8,000 images over the course of her life and though best known for her documentary work Austen was an artist with a strong aesthetic sensibility. As a rebel who broke away from the ties of her Victorian environment she was also a landscape designer, master tennis player and the first woman on Staten Island to own a car. The Alice Austen House Museum is also in the Stonewall 50 Consortium an organization of institutions and organizations committed to producing programming, exhibitions and educational materials related to the history of the LGBTQ civil rights movement for the upcoming June 2019 50th anniversary of the Stonewall uprising. I talked to Victoria about the direction she hopes to take the Alice Austen House Museum and her spin on our LGBTQ issues.