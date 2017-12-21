(VIDEO) Brands Want More Accountability, Predictability For Video Campaigns: Eyeview’s Jason Baadsgaard

MIAMI – Brand marketers want more accountability and predictability for their video campaigns, and more creative versioning based on viewer profiles will help deliver it, according to Jason Baadsgaard.

The Chief Revenue Officer of Eyeview says the desire for more predictability involves helping marketers figure out how various inputs—among them audience, calibration, media and creative—actually drive business outcomes.

“I think you’re going to hear a lot that brand advertisers want greater accountability, to manage that entire thing and how to be more predictable. To get performance and manage all of the variables,” Baadsgaard says in this interview at the recent Beet Retreat Miami 2018.

Knowing the role that video plays in reaching consumers emotionally and rationally, Eyeview has “done some subtle changes to personalize and make that creative resonate,” including overlays, in-cards and maps, with “huge” results. That lead to this question: If small changes have huge results, what about big changes?

“We believe it’s changing the edit, in a brand friendly manner. Taking B-roll and other footage and editing it specifically to resonate with consumers,” Baadsgaard says.

One example would be touting the tech chops of an automobile in videos viewed by tech enthusiasts and promoting that same car’s eco-friendliness to viewers known to be eco-oriented. Eyeview calls it advanced storytelling.

“You can have a great brand message, you can have pieces that speak to the features that are going to resonate with the consumer and you can have your overlays and in-cards,” says Baadsgaard.

The fastest-growing part of Eyeview’s business is addressable television, and one of its more popular offerings is an integrated digital video and addressable TV campaign. Among other attributes, this solution provides scale that addressable TV alone typically lacks.

The company derives learnings about creative iterations from the digital video campaign side and then applies that creative “weekly to the addressable TV campaigns that we’re running.”

Baadsgaard believes that some measures have been successful in curtailing digital ad fraud but it’s still “a huge problem. It’s essentially theft and it’s a real issue for our clients. We spend a lot of time eliminating fraud. We have a zero tolerance belief structure around that.”

