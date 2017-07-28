Body camera footage released Thursday reveals that a cop told Venus Williams he was not convinced that she was at fault after her tragic June 9 car collision in Florida.

At first, the officer told the tennis star she was responsible for the crash but then hedged slightly. Williams can be heard telling him she “got caught in the middle” of the intersection and “never saw that car coming.” The officer told Williams that she “had the right of way but you lost the right of way.”

“You just got stuck in a bad situation there,” he said in the above clip, obtained by TMZ. “Let the insurance companies work it out. I’m not giving you a citation. I don’t feel comfortable writing you a citation when I’m not 100 percent sure, and I’m not 100 percent sure in this case.”

The crash made international news headlines when an occupant of the other car, Jerome Barson, 78, succumbed to his injuries two weeks later. His wife, Linda Barson, who was driving the car, filed a wrongful death suit against Williams.