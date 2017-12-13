Video Shows Trump Supporters Saying 5-Year-Old Girl 'Looks Like' A Terrorist

Fouladi said that what the Sunday videos capture is not a unique experience for the Muslim community.

“But one thing that makes this different is that it was caught on tape and clearly demonstrates the impact of the negative rhetoric of [Trump’s] administration and its supporters on impacted individuals like Muslims,” he said.

Acts of bigotry and hate crimes have increased since Trump emerged as a major political figure, a recent FBI report showed. Another study found that among seven major U.S. cities, six experienced a jump in anti-Muslim hate crimes in 2016.

Fouladi said his organization provides training on how to deal with hateful confrontations, which include not escalating the situation, determining an exit strategy if the situation does escalate and, if possible, recording the incident.

“It is also important for us to recognize there is nothing American in what these individuals did when they attacked a 5-year-old Muslim girl,” he said. “No amount of flags or accessories make this type of behavior acceptable. As Americans, we should embrace and benefit from our diversity and freedoms, not use those freedoms to belittle others.”