Villanova Fans Jump Fire To Celebrate NCAA Basketball Title

Some Villanova fans took celebration of their team’s NCAA basketball championship Monday night to dangerous extremes.
Video from Fox 29 shows revelers (below) jumping over a street fire amid a huge crowd near the school’s suburban Philadelphia campus. They appeared to be taking turns.
Students climbed trees to break off branches to fuel the blaze, The Associated Press reported. Police eventually directed people away from the flames.
Philadelphia-area fans got to take to the streets to enjoy another prominent sports championship recently after the Eagles won the Super Bowl.
But let’s stay safe out there, folks. Maybe try proposing marriage instead of fire-jumping.
