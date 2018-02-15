SPORTS
02/15/2018 10:55 pm ET

Team USA's Youngest Skater Just Landed The First Quad Lutz In Olympics History

Vincent Zhou makes history.

By Ed Mazza

Vincent Zhou, the youngest member of Team USA, just pulled off something never before seen in Olympics figure skating.

The 17-year-old landed a quad lutz in the men’s short program on Friday.

I was trying to remember to breathe,” he said after his performance, according to USA Today. “My entire life ran through my head.”

