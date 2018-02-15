Team USA's Youngest Skater Just Landed The First Quad Lutz In Olympics History

HISTORY. Vincent Zhou, the youngest member of Team USA, lands the first quad Lutz at the #WinterOlympics . https://t.co/cyopV7k12F pic.twitter.com/EUx1R66te1

Vincent Zhou, the youngest member of Team USA, just pulled off something never before seen in Olympics figure skating.

The 17-year-old landed a quad lutz in the men’s short program on Friday.

“I was trying to remember to breathe,” he said after his performance, according to USA Today. “My entire life ran through my head.”