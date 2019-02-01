Virginia House Democrats Call For Gov. Ralph Northam's Resignation

Pressure is mounting on Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam to resign, with his state’s House Democratic Caucus urging him to step down following revelations he appeared in a racist photo of a man in blackface next to another individual in a Ku Klux Klan outfit.

The image was found in a 1984 medical school yearbook and has politicians across the country demanding Northam step down from his post.

In a statement Friday, Virginia House Democrats said they were “deeply saddened by the news” and “are no longer confident in the Governor’s representation of Virginians.”

“Though it brings us no joy to do so, we must call for Governor Northam’s resignation.”

In an apology video released earlier that evening, Northam vowed to complete the remainder of his term in office, expressing regret for the “clearly racist and offensive” photo.