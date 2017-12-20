Control Of Virginia's House Of Delegates Could Come Down To Drawing Straws

“Today’s decision by the court was wrong, and Delegate-elect Shelly Simonds should have been certified the winner. We are currently assessing all legal options before us as we fight for a just result,” Elias said. “The Republicans themselves had affirmed that this result was accurate yesterday before changing their minds today. After conceding this seat and their majority, they are now desperately trying to claw both back ‘like a snarling dog that won’t let go of a bone.’”

This article has been updated with additional details about the decision and comment from Elias.