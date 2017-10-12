WEIRD NEWS
10/12/2017 05:48 am ET

Vladimir Putin's Love For His New Puppy Is This Fall's Best Meme

Starring President Donald Trump, of course.

By Lee Moran

Photographs of Vladimir Putin cuddling and kissing his cute new puppy sent internet users into overdrive.

The Russian president received the adorable alabai dog as a belated 65th birthday gift from his Turkmenistan counterpart Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov on Wednesday, Reuters reported.

It didn’t take long for people to reimagine the encounter in all kinds of amusing ways, including reworking the snaps to mock President Donald Trump. Check out the most amusing responses below:

View post on imgur.com
View post on imgur.com
View post on imgur.com
View post on imgur.com
Putin Puppy King

RELATED COVERAGE

ALSO ON HUFFPOST

PHOTO GALLERY
HuffPost
BEFORE YOU GO
Putin With Puppies
PHOTO GALLERY
Putin With Puppies
Lee Moran
Trends Editor, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

International News Vladimir Putin Puppies Memes
Vladimir Putin's Love For His New Puppy Is This Fall's Best Meme

CONVERSATIONS