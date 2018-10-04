It’s back.
Vladimir Putin’s annual calendar has hit the stands and yes, before you ask, the Russian president has gone shirtless again.
For the month of January, you can enjoy a bare-chested Putin taking an ice-cold dip as part of the Russian Orthodox Church’s traditional celebration of Epiphany:
But the calendar doesn’t just show off how macho Putin is. The political strongman’s sensitive side is also on display, with one month featuring him cradling a puppy and another showing him cuddling with a leopard cub.
Better grab the 2019 calendars while they’re still around; these bad boys have a habit of selling out.
