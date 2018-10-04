WEIRD NEWS
Vladimir Putin Goes Bare-Chested (Again) For 2019 Calendar

The Russian president also showed off his softer side by posing with cute animals.
By David Barden

It’s back. 

Vladimir Putin’s annual calendar has hit the stands and yes, before you ask, the Russian president has gone shirtless again.

For the month of January, you can enjoy a bare-chested Putin taking an ice-cold dip as part of the Russian Orthodox Church’s traditional celebration of Epiphany:

Alexei Druzhinin via Getty Images

But the calendar doesn’t just show off how macho Putin is. The political strongman’s sensitive side is also on display, with one month featuring him cradling a puppy and another showing him cuddling with a leopard cub

Better grab the 2019 calendars while they’re still around; these bad boys have a habit of selling out.  

