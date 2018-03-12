Jewish Advocates Slam Putin For Implicating Jews In U.S. Election Meddling

U.S. lawmakers, Jewish groups and prominent Jewish figures bristled at Russian President Vladimir Putin’s suggestion that various minority groups, including Jews, could have been responsible for interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

“It is deeply disturbing to see the Russian president giving new life to classic anti-Semitic stereotypes that have plagued his country for hundreds of years, with a comment that sounds as if it was ripped from the pages of the ‘Protocols of the Elders of Zion,’” Jonathan Greenblatt, Anti-Defamation League chief executive, said in a statement. “Protocols of the Elders of Zion” is an anti-Semitic pamphlet published in Russia in the early 20th century that warned against Jewish world domination.

The American Jewish Committee demanded that Putin clarify comments he made in an interview with NBC News that aired on Saturday in which he denied he had anything to do with election meddling. Others took issue with the silence from President Donald Trump and the White House:

Repulsive Putin remark deserves to be denounced, soundly and promptly, by world leaders. Why is Trump silent? Intolerance is intolerable. https://t.co/ZxQHvIWs5w — Richard Blumenthal (@SenBlumenthal) March 10, 2018

Every Jewish supporter of Donald Trump should be pressing the WH to see if the President agrees with his friend Putin on this statement. And every Jewish person resisting Trump just got another reason to fight even harder. https://t.co/7FZTXCzxeH — Ronald Klain (@RonaldKlain) March 10, 2018

ok, now its personal https://t.co/RfHWOCL9D3 — Norm Eisen (@NormEisen) March 11, 2018

Putin suggests Jews are to blame for Russian election interference. Why does our President still cover for this anti-Semitic dictator?https://t.co/5JMqfHOaP4 — Tim Kaine (@timkaine) March 11, 2018

Putin, in an interview with NBC News’ Megyn Kelly, denied personal involvement in attempts to influence the election. Special Counsel Robert Mueller indicted 13 Russians and three Russian companies last month for attempting to interfere.

Putin instead deflected blame onto minority groups.

“Maybe they’re not even Russians,” he told Kelly. “Maybe they’re Ukrainians, Tatars, Jews, just with Russian citizenship. Even that needs to be checked. Maybe they have dual citizenship. Or maybe a green card. Maybe it was the Americans who paid them for this work. How do you know? I don’t know.”