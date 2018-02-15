Trans Man Documents His Gender Affirmation Journey In Powerful Video

EuroPride 2018 organizers aim to give a literal voice to transgender people all over the world with a stunning radio and video campaign.

The “Voice of Change” ad follows a transgender person’s transition from female to male through the sound of his voice. The ad’s creators invited Alex, who identifies as trans, into the studio each time he received a shot of testosterone. The finished recording is a powerful, step-by-step documentation of Alex’s gender affirmation process.

“What you’re listening to right now is illegal in many countries,” he says in the clip, which can be viewed above. “Some people are born with the right to be who they are. Others, like me, have to fight for it. Let’s change that.”

2018 marks the first year that EuroPride will be jointly hosted in two cities ― Stockholm and Gothenburg, Sweden. Organizers from Stockholm Pride and West Pride pointed to a 2017 National Geographic study, which found that 67 countries had no legal provisions in place for changing gender, as the impetus for the new campaign.

“One of our most important responsibilities as Pride festivals is to put focus on the injustices and oppression that LGBTIQ+ persons still suffer in other countries and here at home,” West Pride President Tasso Stafilidis told HuffPost in an email. “By arranging EuroPride we can aim a spotlight on life-critical issues, like transgender people’s living situations, shape public opinion and make demands for change and respect.”