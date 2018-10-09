Voter Registration Deadlines By State, Explained

The 2018 midterm elections aren’t until Nov. 6, but the deadlines for registering to vote in them are quickly approaching.

With Democrats seeking to regain control of the House and Senate, this year marks one of the most important political showdowns in decades. Several candidates are poised to make history at the local, state and federal level.

You have the power to shape history. Don’t miss out on making your voice heard by forgetting to register to vote in time.

See the full list of state-by-state voter registration deadlines below. Click on each state for more information. You can also visit RockTheVote.org for step-by-step instructions on how to register in each state, including tools to check your voter status and lists of documents you will need to vote on Election Day.

Voter registration deadlines by state

The deadline to register in person, online or by mail is Oct. 22.

The deadline to register in person, online or by mail was Oct. 7.

The deadline to register in person, online or by mail is Oct. 9.

The deadline to register in person or by mail is Oct. 9.

No online registration is available.

The deadline to register in person, online or by mail is Oct. 22. Residents who miss the deadline can register at an election office between Oct. 23 and Nov. 6 and vote conditionally. The vote will be counted once the office has verified the registration.

The deadline to register by mail or online is Oct. 29. Residents can register in person and cast their vote at an election office through Nov. 6.

The deadline to register by in person, online or by mail is Oct. 30. Residents can register and cast their vote through Nov. 6 at a local election office.

The deadline to register in person, online or by mail is Oct. 13.

The deadline to register by mail or online is Oct. 16. Residents can register in person and cast their vote at an election office through Nov. 6.

The deadline to register in person, by mail or online is Oct. 9.

The deadline to register in person, by mail or online is Oct. 9.

The deadline to register in person, by mail or online is Oct. 9. Residents can register in person and cast their vote at an election office through Nov. 6.

The deadline to register by mail or online is Oct. 12. Residents can register in person through Nov 6.

The deadline to register in person is Oct. 9. The deadline to register online is Oct. 21. “Grace period registration” allows residents to register and cast a vote in person through Nov. 6.

The deadline to register in person, by mail or online is Oct. 9.

The deadline to register online is Oct. 27, and by mail is Oct. 22. Residents can register and vote in person through Nov. 6.

The deadline to register in person, online or by mail is Oct. 16.

The deadline to register in person, online or by mail is Oct. 9.

Residents can register in person or by mail until Oct. 9, or online until Oct. 16.

The deadline to register by mail is Oct. 16. Residents can register in person through Nov. 6.

No online registration is available.

The deadline to register in person, online or by mail is Oct. 16. Residents can register in person and vote at an election office Oct. 25 to Nov. 1.

Residents can register in person or online until Oct. 17, or by mail until Oct. 16.

The deadline to register in person or by mail is Oct. 9.

No online registration is available.

The deadline to register online or by mail is Oct. 16. Residents can register in person through Nov. 6.

The deadline to register in person was Oct. 8. Residents can register by mail through Oct. 9.

No online registration is available.

The deadline to register by mail, in person or online is Oct. 10.

The deadline to register in person is Oct. 7. If registering by mail, the application must be received by Oct. 10. Residents may register to vote in person through Nov. 6.

No online registration is available.

The deadline to register by mail or online is Oct. 19, though residents can register in person through Oct. 26.

The deadline to register by mail is Oct. 9, in person is Oct. 16, and online is Oct. 18.

Residents may register and vote in person through Nov 6.

No online registration is available.

The deadline to register in person or by mail is Oct. 16.

No online registration is available.

The deadline to register in person, by mail or online is Oct. 9.

The deadline to register in person or online is Oct. 12. If registering by mail, the application must be received by Oct. 17.

The deadline to register in person or by mail is Oct. 12, although residents in 28 counties impacted by Hurricane Florence may register through Oct. 15.

Residents may register in person and cast their ballots on the same day between Oct. 17 and Nov. 3.

No online registration is available.

Residents of North Dakota are not required to register before Nov. 6. They simply need to show up to the polls with proof of ID and residency to vote.

The deadline to register in person, by mail or online is Oct. 9.

The deadline to register in person or by mail is Oct. 12.

No online registration available.

The deadline to register in person, by mail or online is Oct. 16.

The deadline to register in person, online or by mail is Oct. 9.

The deadline to register in person, by mail or online is Oct. 17.

The deadline to register in person is Oct. 22. If registering by mail, the application must be received by Oct. 22.

No online registration is available.

The deadline to register in person, by mail or online is Oct. 9.

The deadline to register in person or by mail is Oct. 9.

Residents can register by mail until Oct. 9, or in person or online until Oct. 30.

Voters can register online or in person through Nov. 6.

The deadline to register in person, online or by mail is Oct. 15.

The deadline to register online or by mail was Oct. 8, though residents can register in person by Oct. 29.

The deadline to register in person, online or by mail is Oct. 16.

The deadline to register online or by mail is Oct. 17, or residents can register in person through Nov. 6.

Residents can register to vote in person through Nov. 6. If registering by mail, the application must be received by Oct. 22.

No online registration is available.