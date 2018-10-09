POLITICS
Voter Registration Deadlines By State, Explained

The 2018 midterm elections are Nov. 6. Don't forget to register to vote before it's too late.
By Hayley Miller

The 2018 midterm elections aren’t until Nov. 6, but the deadlines for registering to vote in them are quickly approaching.

With Democrats seeking to regain control of the House and Senate, this year marks one of the most important political showdowns in decades. Several candidates are poised to make history at the local, state and federal level.

You have the power to shape history. Don’t miss out on making your voice heard by forgetting to register to vote in time.

See the full list of state-by-state voter registration deadlines below. Click on each state for more information. You can also visit RockTheVote.org for step-by-step instructions on how to register in each state, including tools to check your voter status and lists of documents you will need to vote on Election Day.

Voter registration deadlines by state

Alabama

The deadline to register in person, online or by mail is Oct. 22.

Alaska

The deadline to register in person, online or by mail was Oct. 7. 

Arizona

The deadline to register in person, online or by mail is Oct. 9.

Arkansas

The deadline to register in person or by mail is Oct. 9.

No online registration is available.

California

The deadline to register in person, online or by mail is Oct. 22. Residents who miss the deadline can register at an election office between Oct. 23 and Nov. 6 and vote conditionally. The vote will be counted once the office has verified the registration.

Colorado

The deadline to register by mail or online is Oct. 29. Residents can register in person and cast their vote at an election office through Nov. 6. 

Connecticut

The deadline to register by in person, online or by mail is Oct. 30. Residents can register and cast their vote through Nov. 6 at a local election office.

Delaware

The deadline to register in person, online or by mail is Oct. 13.

District of Columbia

The deadline to register by mail or online is Oct. 16. Residents can register in person and cast their vote at an election office through Nov. 6.

Florida

The deadline to register in person, by mail or online is Oct. 9.

Georgia

The deadline to register in person, by mail or online is Oct. 9.

Hawaii

The deadline to register in person, by mail or online is Oct. 9. Residents can register in person and cast their vote at an election office through Nov. 6.

Idaho

The deadline to register by mail or online is Oct. 12. Residents can register in person through Nov 6. 

Illinois

The deadline to register in person is Oct. 9. The deadline to register online is Oct. 21. “Grace period registration” allows residents to register and cast a vote in person through Nov. 6.

Indiana

The deadline to register in person, by mail or online is Oct. 9.

Iowa

The deadline to register online is Oct. 27, and by mail is Oct. 22. Residents can register and vote in person through Nov. 6. 

Kansas

The deadline to register in person, online or by mail is Oct. 16.

Kentucky

The deadline to register in person, online or by mail is Oct. 9.

Lousiana

Residents can register in person or by mail until Oct. 9, or online until Oct. 16.

Maine

The deadline to register by mail is Oct. 16. Residents can register in person through Nov. 6.

No online registration is  available.

Maryland

The deadline to register in person, online or by mail is Oct. 16. Residents can register in person and vote at an election office Oct. 25 to Nov. 1.

Massachusetts

Residents can register in person or online until Oct. 17, or by mail until Oct. 16.

Michigan

The deadline to register in person or by mail is Oct. 9.

No online registration is available.

Minnesota

The deadline to register online or by mail is Oct. 16. Residents can register in person through Nov. 6.

Mississippi

The deadline to register in person was Oct. 8. Residents can register by mail through Oct. 9.

No online registration is available.

Missouri

The deadline to register by mail, in person or online is Oct. 10.

Montana

The deadline to register in person is Oct. 7. If registering by mail, the application must be received by Oct. 10. Residents may register to vote in person through Nov. 6.

No online registration is available.

Nebraska

The deadline to register by mail or online is Oct. 19, though residents can register in person through Oct. 26.

Nevada

The deadline to register by mail is Oct. 9, in person is Oct. 16, and online is Oct. 18.

New Hampshire

Residents may register and vote in person through Nov 6. 

No online registration is available.

New Jersey

The deadline to register in person or by mail is Oct. 16.

No online registration is available.

New Mexico

The deadline to register in person, by mail or online is Oct. 9.

New York

The deadline to register in person or online is Oct. 12. If registering by mail, the application must be received by Oct. 17.

North Carolina

The deadline to register in person or by mail is Oct. 12, although residents in 28 counties impacted by Hurricane Florence may register through Oct. 15.

Residents may register in person and cast their ballots on the same day between Oct. 17 and Nov. 3.

No online registration is available.

North Dakota

Residents of North Dakota are not required to register before Nov. 6. They simply need to show up to the polls with proof of ID and residency to vote.

Ohio

The deadline to register in person, by mail or online is Oct. 9.

Oklahoma

The deadline to register in person or by mail is Oct. 12.

No online registration available.

Oregon

The deadline to register in person, by mail or online is Oct. 16. 

Pennsylvania

The deadline to register in person, online or by mail is Oct. 9.

South Carolina

The deadline to register in person, by mail or online is Oct. 17. 

South Dakota

The deadline to register in person is Oct. 22. If registering by mail, the application must be received by Oct. 22.

No online registration is available.

Tennessee 

The deadline to register in person, by mail or online is Oct. 9.

Texas

The deadline to register in person or by mail is Oct. 9.

Utah

Residents can register by mail until Oct. 9, or in person or online until Oct. 30.

Vermont

Voters can register online or in person through Nov. 6.

Virginia

The deadline to register in person, online or by mail is Oct. 15.

Washington

The deadline to register online or by mail was Oct. 8, though residents can register in person by Oct. 29.

West Virginia

The deadline to register in person, online or by mail is Oct. 16.

Wisconsin

The deadline to register online or by mail is Oct. 17, or residents can register in person through Nov. 6.

Wyoming

Residents can register to vote in person through Nov. 6. If registering by mail, the application must be received by Oct. 22. 

No online registration is available.

This article has been updated to include Alaska. 

