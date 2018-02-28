Walmart To Raise Age Requirement To Purchase Firearms, Ammunition

Walmart has vowed to raise its age requirement to 21 years old for customers looking to purchase firearms or ammunition from their stores.

The retail giant decided to change its firearms policy “in light of recent events,” Walmart said in a statement to reporters on Wednesday.

In addition to the age requirement, Walmart will be removing from its website any items that resemble “assault-style rifles, including nonlethal airsoft guns and toys.”

“We take seriously our obligation to be a responsible seller of firearms and go beyond Federal law by requiring customers to pass a background check before purchasing any firearm,” the company’s statement read.