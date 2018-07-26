Disney Plans To Eliminate Plastic Straws From Properties By 2019

The Walt Disney Company has announced its plan to eliminate single-use plastic straws and plastic stirrers at all its owned and operated locations around the world by 2019.

All parks except Disney Tokyo are included in this plan that will eliminate more than 175 million straws and 13 million stirrers annually, according to ABC News.

“Eliminating plastic straws and other plastic items are meaningful steps in our long-standing commitment to environmental stewardship,” said Bob Chapek, Chairman, Disney Parks, Experiences, and Consumer Products to the publication. “These new global efforts help reduce our environmental footprint, and advance our long-term sustainability goals.”

In addition removing straws and stirrers, other shakeups for Disney hotel and cruise ship fans include a shift to refillable in-room amenities. The company also plans to cut down on single-use plastic shopping bags.