Warren Beatty And Faye Dunaway Set To Present At The Oscars Again

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences spent the past year putting new processes in place to avoid the infamous Best Picture envelope screw-up of 2017 ― except for one thing.

Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway are returning to present the same award, according to multiple outlets.

Kevin Winter via Getty Images An accountant from PricewaterhouseCoopers gave Beatty the wrong envelope last year, which led the actor to announce that "La La Land" had won Best Picture when in fact "Moonlight" had won.

The two stars were spotted attending rehearsals for the big show at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, TMZ reported Thursday. According to a source who spoke with TMZ, Beatty and Faye exchanged a few lines before presenting a joke about the debacle last year.

For those who may have forgotten, the 2017 Academy Awards ended in chaos. An accountant from PricewaterhouseCoopers gave Beatty the wrong envelope as the actor, along with Faye Dunaway, his co-star in 1967′s “Bonnie and Clyde,” went out to present the Best Picture award at the end of the show.

PwC partner Brian Cullinan (who was tweeting during the ceremony) mistakenly handed Beatty the envelope for Lead Actress, which went to Emma Stone for her performance in “La La Land.” Beatty was confused and paused when he saw her name, but Dunaway thought he was playfully delaying the announcement, so she took the envelope and quickly read the movie title she saw on the card.

The only problem was that “Moonlight” was, in fact, the winner of the night’s top honor.

Host Jimmy Kimmel, who is returning to the broadcast this year, made fun of the mess-up in a promo leading up to Sunday’s show, so there will surely be jokes about the flub throughout the evening.