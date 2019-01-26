The Washington Post editorial board published on Friday a scathing critique of President Donald Trump’s “temper tantrum over Congress’s refusal to fund a border wall.”

The board wrote in its op-ed that the resultant “pointless” five-week government shutdown “was proof” of Trump’s “stark incapacity for leadership, which he confirmed Friday by threatening to re-shutter the government in three weeks.”

Trump had lost the argument over his proposed U.S.-Mexico barrier “with the American people,” it added, citing a poll that claims “a majority of whom oppose building the wall and blame him and Republicans in Congress for the shutdown.”

It was also “score one” for Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.).

Trump agreed Friday to reopen the government for three weeks. The newspaper’s board warned he would “simply pile failure upon failure” if he then reverted to another shutdown.

“Mr. Trump has failed as a dealmaker,” it added. “Congress might yet salvage something worthwhile from this sorry episode.”