Washington Skeptics Bash Latest Saudi Story About Jamal Khashoggi

While President Donald Trump welcomed the new Saudi story that journalist Jamal Khashoggi was indeed dead, and that he was killed in some kind of physical altercation in Saudi Arabia’s consulate in Turkey, others in Washington expressed stunned incredulity.
Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) called the explanation “preposterous” and called for U.S. action against the Saudis.
Saudi leaders have said for weeks they had no idea what happened to the Washington Post columnist when he vanished after entering the consulate Oct. 2.
“The new explanation is preposterous, and America’s moral compass has come completely unmoored if we don’t take action,” Murphy said in a tweet.
When asked Friday in Arizona if he found the new information about Khashoggi credible, Trump responded: “I do. I do.” He hailed the new information as a good “first step.”
But Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Ore.) said the story defied “credibility and common sense.”
Rep. Ted Lieu (D-Calif.) wondered like many on Twitter why the crew of men sent to meet Khashoggi at the consulate would bring a bone saw to a fist fight. Turkish officials say that Khashoggi was tortured, murdered and dismembered (with a bone saw) by a hit squad sent from Riyadh under government orders.
Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), the ranking Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, wondered why anyone would have a fist fight with the 15 people reportedly out to kill him.
Even the Republicans weren’t buying it.
Tennessee GOP Sen. Bob Corker complained that the Saudi explanation for Khashoggi’s disappearance “continues to change with each passing day, so we should not assume their latest holds water.” He called for a U.S. investigation.
Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) also scoffed at the latest version of events.
Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) simply ignored the Saudi explanation and jumped right into calling for sanctions against the nation, urging a halt to all military sales, aid and cooperation.
Karen Attiah, The Washington Post’s global opinions editor, called the Saudi statement on Khashoggi as “almost insulting.” She, like many, wondered what happened to Khashoggi’s body.
NBC news analyst Howard Fineman wondered if Trump would continue to buy the Saudi version of events and prove himself to be an “enabler of brutality.”
Khashoggi’s fiancee, Hatice Cengiz, was the last person to see him alive when he entered the Saudi consulate in Istanbul to obtain a document proving his divorce so he could remarry Cengiz.
“God have mercy on you my love Jamal, and may you rest in Paradise,” Cengiz tweeted after the Saudi announcement that he was dead.