Washington Skeptics Bash Latest Saudi Story About Jamal Khashoggi

While President Donald Trump welcomed the new Saudi story that journalist Jamal Khashoggi was indeed dead, and that he was killed in some kind of physical altercation in Saudi Arabia’s consulate in Turkey, others in Washington expressed stunned incredulity.

Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) called the explanation “preposterous” and called for U.S. action against the Saudis.

Saudi leaders have said for weeks they had no idea what happened to the Washington Post columnist when he vanished after entering the consulate Oct. 2.

“The new explanation is preposterous, and America’s moral compass has come completely unmoored if we don’t take action,” Murphy said in a tweet.

For two weeks, Saudi Arabia has been lying to the world, telling us that Jamal was alive when they knew, the whole time, he was dead.



The new explanation is preposterous, and America’s moral compass has come completely unmoored if we don’t take action. — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) October 20, 2018

When asked Friday in Arizona if he found the new information about Khashoggi credible, Trump responded: “I do. I do.” He hailed the new information as a good “first step.”

But Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Ore.) said the story defied “credibility and common sense.”

Saudi actions & explanations continue to defy credibility & common sense. No way should the world wait 30 days for a Saudi whitewash or cover up. U.S. must call for an international investigation that holds accountable all responsible—not just Crown Prince's fall guys. — Richard Blumenthal (@SenBlumenthal) October 19, 2018

Rep. Ted Lieu (D-Calif.) wondered like many on Twitter why the crew of men sent to meet Khashoggi at the consulate would bring a bone saw to a fist fight. Turkish officials say that Khashoggi was tortured, murdered and dismembered (with a bone saw) by a hit squad sent from Riyadh under government orders.

The Saudi Arabia story that Khashoggi would get into a fist fight with up to 18 Saudis, many of whom are trained killers, is ridiculous on its face.



Oh, and there's that whole bone saw thing. https://t.co/k9hrIJAQRU — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) October 19, 2018

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), the ranking Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, wondered why anyone would have a fist fight with the 15 people reportedly out to kill him.

The claim that Khashoggi was killed while brawling with 15 men dispatched from Saudi Arabia is not at all credible. If he was fighting with those sent to capture or kill him, it was for his life.



The Kingdom must be held to account. If Administration doesn’t lead, Congress must. — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) October 19, 2018

Even the Republicans weren’t buying it.

Tennessee GOP Sen. Bob Corker complained that the Saudi explanation for Khashoggi’s disappearance “continues to change with each passing day, so we should not assume their latest holds water.” He called for a U.S. investigation.

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) also scoffed at the latest version of events.

To say that I am skeptical of the new Saudi narrative about Mr. Khashoggi is an understatement. https://t.co/am4fraUL6H — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) October 19, 2018

First we were told Mr. Khashoggi supposedly left the consulate and there was blanket denial of any Saudi involvement. Now, a fight breaks out and he’s killed in the consulate, all without knowledge of Crown Prince. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) October 19, 2018

Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) simply ignored the Saudi explanation and jumped right into calling for sanctions against the nation, urging a halt to all military sales, aid and cooperation.

I could not agree more. We should also halt all military sales, aid and cooperation immediately. There must be a severe price for these actions by Saudi Arabia. https://t.co/ebi9dqYND8 — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) October 20, 2018

Karen Attiah, The Washington Post’s global opinions editor, called the Saudi statement on Khashoggi as “almost insulting.” She, like many, wondered what happened to Khashoggi’s body.

2 weeks later, and this is the best explanation they could give? It’s almost insulting. But here goes:



1) Then what happened to the body?

2) Why did officials lie say and he left the consulate?

3) What evidence do they have to support that there was a fistfight? #Khashoggi https://t.co/SMZiV51sz1 — Karen Attiah (@KarenAttiah) October 20, 2018

NBC news analyst Howard Fineman wondered if Trump would continue to buy the Saudi version of events and prove himself to be an “enabler of brutality.”

#MBS just purged his intel and ops team, blaming them for #Khashoggi murder. They won’t be jailed at Ritz-Carlton; it may be bone saw time. In the U.S., the question is whether @realDonaldTrump has the guts or moral fiber to be a true world leader or just an enabler of brutality. — Howard Fineman (@howardfineman) October 19, 2018

Khashoggi’s fiancee, Hatice Cengiz, was the last person to see him alive when he entered the Saudi consulate in Istanbul to obtain a document proving his divorce so he could remarry Cengiz.

“God have mercy on you my love Jamal, and may you rest in Paradise,” Cengiz tweeted after the Saudi announcement that he was dead.