Watch Blue Ivy Bid $19,000 On Art Like It's No Big Deal

This moment of Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s daughter bidding for art at an action is a masterpiece.

Watch below as Blue Ivy ups her offer of $17,000 to $19,000 for a painting of Sidney Poitier at last weekend’s Wearable Art Gala in Los Angeles. The 6-year-old was all-in, playfully wrestling her pop for the bidding paddle and dominating the scene through sheer charm.

Lool... Blue Ivy is about to buy all the Artworks at the auction. She must have been listening to JayZ's tracks about Basquiat and investing in Art. pic.twitter.com/Nd0pFrA16z — R. (@alrhemist) March 18, 2018

Filmmaker and actor Tyler Perry won the bidding conducted by Star Jones on Saturday with a $20,000 counter, but Blue Ivy didn’t let that discourage her. She successfully bid $10,000 for another artwork, according to reports.

It was all for a worthy cause organized by Blue’s grandmother Tina Knowles and her husband, Richard Lawson. Proceeds benefited the Where Art Can Occur Theater Center.

Ya done good, kid. And props for the gold hat to match your mom’s gold dress.