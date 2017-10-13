Watch Dua Lipa Jump into Crowd of Atlanta Fans

High on the heels of her hit “New Rules” and recently crowned Billboard’s Top Emerging Artist, 22-year-old Dua Lipa opened the main stage of Atlanta’s Music Midtown last month with an energetic set in front of thousands of fans. Her MM gig was a star-in-the-making moment, and garnered the most authentic crowd interaction at the festival. Watch her scale the barricade to sing “Be the One” and command the audience through “ New Rules .”

Music Midtown, an annual festival founded in 1994 and now held in Atlanta’s Piedmont Park, featured dozens of acts on four stages including headliners Bruno Mars (with fireworks!), Mumford & Sons, Collective Soul (best rock and roll vibe of the weekend!), Weezer, and Future, plus Big Sean, Wiz Khalifa, and alternative faves PVRIS, Haim, Two Door Cinema Club, Bastille and more. If the 40-minute food and beverage lines were any indication, the September festival likely drew upwards of 100,000 attendees, but the blazing sunshine was a welcome change compared to last year’s near rain-out. Music Midtown always brings a great mix of pop icons, mid-level indie groups and up-and-comers, and we got lucky in 2017: the first act out of the gate gave one of the most satisfying and interactive performances of the whole event. Thanks for putting a big red bow on the end of summer, Dua Lipa!