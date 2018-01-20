Watch Halsey's Powerful Speech At The 2018 Women's March

It’s 2009,

And I’m 14 and I’m crying.

Not really sure where I am,

But I’m holding the hand

Of my best friend Sam

In the waiting room

Of a Planned Parenthood.

The air is sterile and clean,

And the walls are that “not grey, but green,”

And the lights are so bright,

They could burn a hole

Through the seam of my jeans,

And my phone is buzzing in the pocket.

My mom is asking me

If I remembered my keys

’cause she’s closing the door

And she needs to lock it.

But I can’t tell my mom where I’ve gone.

I can’t tell anyone at all.

See, my best friend Sam

Was raped by a man

That we knew ’cause he worked

In the after-school program.

And he held her down

With her textbooks beside her

And he covered her mouth

And he came inside her.

So now I’m with Sam

At the place with a plan

Waiting for the results of a medical exam,

And she’s praying she doesn’t need an abortion.

She couldn’t afford it,

And her parents would, like,

Totally kill her.

It’s 2002,

And my family just moved,

And the only people I know

Are my mom’s friend Sue and her son.

He’s got a case of Matchbox cars,

And he says that he’ll teach me guitar

If I just keep quiet.

And the stairwell beside

Apartment 1245

Will haunt me in my sleep

For as long as I am alive.

And I’m too young to know

Why it aches in my thighs,

But I must lie.

I must lie.

It’s 2012,

And I’m dating a guy,

And I sleep in his bed,

And I just learned how to drive,

And he’s older than me,

And he drinks whiskey neat,

And he’s paying for everything ―

This adult thing is not cheap.

We’ve been fighting a lot,

Almost 10 times a week,

And he wants to have sex,

And I just want to sleep.

But he says I can’t say no to him ―

This much I owe to him ―

He buys my dinners,

So I have to blow him.

He’s taken to forcing me

Down on my knees,

And I’m confused

Because he’s hurting me

While he says “please.”

And he’s only a man,

And these things he just needs,

He’s my boyfriend ―

So why am I filled with unease?

It’s 2017,

And I live like a queen,

And I follow damn near

Every one of my dreams.

I’m invincible ―

And I’m so fucking naive.

I believe I’m protected

’Cause I live on a screen.

Nobody would dare

Act that way around me.

I’ve earned my protection.

I’m eternally clean.

Until a man that I trust

Gets his hands in my pants,

But I don’t want none of that ―

I just want to dance.

I wake up the next morning

Like I’m in a trance

And there’s blood.

Is that my blood?

Hold, hold on a minute.

See, I’ve worked every day

Since I was 18.

I’ve toured everywhere

From Japan to Mar-a-Lago

I even went on stage

That night in Chicago

When I was having a miscarriage.

I mean, I pied the piper

I put on a diaper

And I sang out my spleen

To a room full of teens.

What do you mean?

This happened to me.

You can’t put your hands on me.

You don’t know

What my body has been through.

I’m supposed to be safe now.

I earned it.

It’s 2018,

And I’ve realized

That nobody is safe

Long as she is alive.

And every friend that I know

Has a story like mine,

And the world tells me

We should take it as a compliment.

But then heroes like Ashley

And Simone and Gabby,

McKayla and Gaga,

Rosario, Ally,

Remind me this is the beginning ―

It is not the finale.

And that’s why we’re here,

And that’s why we rally.

It’s Olympians

And a medical resident,

And not one fucking word

From the man who is president.

It’s about closed doors and secrets

And legs in stilettos,

From the Hollywood hills

To the projects and ghettos,

When babies are ripped

From the arms of teen mothers,

And child brides cry, globally,

Under the covers,

Who don’t have a voice

On the magazine covers.

They tell us “take cover.”

But we are not free

Until all of us are free.

So love your neighbor,

Please treat her kindly.

Ask her her story,

And then shut up and listen.

Black, Asian, poor, wealthy,

Trans, cis, Muslim, Christian,

Listen, listen.

And then yell ―

At the top of your lungs ―

Be a voice for all those

Who have prisoner tongues,

For the people who had to grow up

Way too young.

There is work to be done.

There are songs to be sung.

Lord knows, there’s a war to be won.