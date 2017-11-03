WATCH: MyFever Release Breathtaking Video For 'Childhood Keepsake, Circa 1991'

Atlanta, GA based rockers, MyFever, have just released a brand new video, and although they hang their hardhats in the Big Peach, their hearts are always coast side. Growing up in Panama City Beach, FL had its perks for members Weston and Garrett Hine, but a fair crack at music stardom on the Gulf Coast simply wasn’t one of them. Still, they don’t shy away from what they say was a childhood full of “flaws and imperfections” but also beauty and understanding.

The new video for “Childhood Keepsake, Circa 1991,” which features imagery evocative of every youthful fondness, plays out like a Terrence Malick film—almost as optically stimulating as it is satisfying to the ears. It’s as if the song was written for the visuals, rather than the other way around. Like a haunting, glowing midsummer carol, lamenting adolescence, the tune revives the fantasy of childhood as it whisks by your open bedroom window and fades into the wooded night.

WATCH “Childhood Keepsake, Circa 1991” HERE: