Ranking The Best TV Shows You Can Watch Online Right Now

You’ve got free time to kill, and you want to spend these rare moments with a TV show, but you’ve got a ton of options on a handful of streaming platforms. In an era when keeping up with contemporary TV is beginning to feel more and more like homework, it’s about time there was a cheat sheet.
HuffPost’s Streamline is a go-to source for what to watch online right now. It includes recommendations for scripted TV shows, both live-action and animated, chosen by writers who watch countless series and have an eye on what other critics are ecstatic about this minute.
The weekly list values newness to promote shows that might not be on your radar yet. On the navigation bar above, you can choose specific recommendations for series streaming on Netflix, Hulu and Amazon. The main list below also includes shows that you can stream online with a cable package (such as programs on HBO, Showtime and FX Networks).
The idea: Come to Streamline before you accidentally waste your time with a bad show. Wait a minute to save a minute.
For the weekend of Oct. 21, “The Deuce” tops the list. The show continues to not do super well in the ratings and that’s a shame. It’s now starting to near the end of its first season run, so you should give it a shot.
In the age of so many shows to choose from, few program seem to be getting a massive audience these days. With “Game of Thrones” off the air, pretty much every critically-acclaimed show has a very niche audience at the moment. As mentioned last week, a report in the Wall Street Journal claimed that the audience for “Transparent” continues to be very, very small. Of course, this will change next week as the very popular “Stranger Things” returns.
This week though, The CW’s “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend,” Netflix’s “Mindhunter” and USA’s “Mr. Robot” all join the list. All are streaming on their respective network’s websites.
Good luck this week, and we hope this helps.
Season 1 Finale: Oct. 29, 2017
Plot: New Yorkers try porn business.
Pro: David Simon creates a much more inherently fun story than his typically bureaucracy-heavy plots.
Con: James Franco plays two characters (very well), but you might not have the tolerance for that.
Season 4 Release: Sept. 22, 2017
Plot: A trans parent rebuilds family.
Pro: The protagonist's understanding of her trans identity may be the focal point, but you'll stay for the family dynamics.
Con: As "SNL" noted, this is barely a comedy, with few jokes.
Season 1 Release: Sept. 15, 2017
Plot: Mock investigation into juvenile culprit.
Pro: Critics seem to agree this show is very, very funny and a good parody of the true crime genre.
Con: It centers around one big dick joke, which is a bit one-note.
Season 3 Finale: TBD
Plot: Songs about ups and downs.
Pro: This has quietly been many comedians' favorite show for years.
Con: Some people can't handle musicals. If you're one of them, this might be a hard watch.
Season 9 Finale: Dec. 3, 2017
Plot: World is against cranky man.
Pro: Larry David has few rivals in creating inventive story structures that are also relatable.
Con: Some critics seem to think the revival isn't living up to the hype.
Season 9 Finale: TBD
Plot: Longtime friendships of differing sexualities.
Pro: The show seems extra vital during the Trump administration as it steers into important topics with humor.
Con: It's only as clever as a sitcom format allows.
Season 4 Release: Sept. 8, 2017
Plot: Former sitcom actor seeks happiness.
Pro: Both the jokes and story rise to the medium of animation, creating a story much more rich than most live-action shows.
Con: Season 4 isn't quite as good as the previous two seasons.
Season 2 Finale: Sept. 10, 2017
Plot: Young struggle in Los Angeles.
Pro: Easily one of the funniest and most accessible shows that critics agree is categorically "good." Issa Rae is a star on the rise.
Con: The season is nearing its end, so you have quite a few to catch up on.
Season 1 Release: Oct. 13, 2017
Plot: The FBI interviews serial killers.
Pro: David Fincher directs a few of the episodes and the lead, Jonathan Groff, is great.
Con: There's a lot of content about grisly murders these days.
Season 3 Finale: TBD
Plot: Hackers hackety-hack-hack-hack.
Pro: The show's big-picture topics of debt, cybersecurity and mental illness are relevant topics more shows should tackle.
Con: Critics didn't love the second season (but apparently this new season is back to form).
A note on methodology:
Streamline recommendations do not include reality shows, game shows, awards shows, news shows and other shows that aren’t streaming online.
Along with HuffPost’s own “research” (watching countless hours of TV), Streamline opinions are informed by critical reviews from publications like The New York Times, Vulture, The A.V. Club, The Ringer and Collider, and aggregators like Rotten Tomatoes and Metacritic. Twitter is also providing HuffPost with data on the most tweeted-about streaming shows on its platform.
Shows can appear on the main list for two months after their most recent season’s final episode. Shows that debut all episodes at once will also be eligible for only two months.
If broadcast shows want a chance at showing up on the main list, they should make their episodes easily available to stream.
