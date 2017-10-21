Ranking The Best TV Shows You Can Watch Online Right Now

For the weekend of Oct. 21, “The Deuce” tops the list. The show continues to not do super well in the ratings and that’s a shame. It’s now starting to near the end of its first season run, so you should give it a shot.

In the age of so many shows to choose from, few program seem to be getting a massive audience these days. With “Game of Thrones” off the air, pretty much every critically-acclaimed show has a very niche audience at the moment. As mentioned last week, a report in the Wall Street Journal claimed that the audience for “Transparent” continues to be very, very small. Of course, this will change next week as the very popular “Stranger Things” returns.

This week though, The CW’s “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend,” Netflix’s “Mindhunter” and USA’s “Mr. Robot” all join the list. All are streaming on their respective network’s websites.