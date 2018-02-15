U.S. NEWS
'We Just Kept Hearing Gunshots And Screaming'

At least 17 are dead and 15 more injured in the latest school shooting.

‘WE JUST KEPT HEARING GUNSHOTS AND SCREAMING’ At least 17 students and adults are dead and 15 injured after 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz opened fire on his former high school in Parkland, Florida. Armed with smoke bombs, Cruz reportedly wore a gas mask and pulled the fire alarms in order to lure students and teachers out of the classrooms before unleashing a torrent of bullets with an AR-15. He then blended into the panicked crowd to escape before eventually being apprehended two hours later. [HuffPost] [Tweet | Share on Facebook]

THIS IS THE 18TH SCHOOL SHOOTING IN 2018 There has been a school shooting on average every 60 hours so far this year, leading former congresswoman Gabby Giffords to ask, “Is it safe to send our kids to school?” [HuffPost]

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT WEAPONS OF WAR USED IN MASS SHOOTINGS LIKE THIS ONE Shooters know these assault-style rifles maximize casualties. According to Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.), these atrocities are Congress’ fault. And Trump’s proposed budget would cut millions from the gun background check system. [HuffPost]

LAS VEGAS AUTOPSIES REVEAL THE BRUTAL HORROR OF MASS SHOOTINGS “Media coverage often serves to sanitize the graphic, uncomfortable reality of these tragedies. Maybe we don’t deserve the privilege of that comfort.” [HuffPost]

DEMOCRATS SEEK $1 BILLION TO UP CYBERSECURITY FOR U.S. ELECTIONS Following intelligence warnings Tuesday that “midterm races in November are likely to see renewed meddling from Russia and possibly other foreign adversaries.” [Reuters]

STORMY DANIELS’ MANAGER: TRUMP’S LAWYER BREACHED THEIR AGREEMENT, SO SHE’S FREE TO TALK The former porn star says she is ready to tell her story. [HuffPost]

CONGRATS TO MIKAELA SHIFFRIN ON HER GOLD MEDAL WIN In the women’s giant slalom. [HuffPost]

NO, YOU DON’T NEED TO FREAK OUT ABOUT THE STOCK MARKET Here’s why you don’t need to worry. [HuffPost]

ACCORDING TO LEAKED NEW YORK TIMES CHAT TRANSCRIPTS Diversity efforts at the publication are reportedly “nothing but lip service.” [HuffPost]

NETFLIX ACTUALLY MADE THE APP FROM THE ‘BLACK MIRROR’ ‘HANG THE DJ’ EPISODE Sign us up for a few years. [HuffPost]

‘BLACK PANTHER’ IS THE SUPERHERO MOVIE WE WANTED “Ryan Coogler and his cast, including Chadwick Boseman and Lupita Nyong’o, manage to freshen up a genre that desperately needs it.” [HuffPost]

CHRIS ROCK OPENS UP ABOUT CHEATING ON HIS WIFE And failing as a husband in his latest Netflix special. [HuffPost]

