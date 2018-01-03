We Never Knew Love Until We Saw These Pleated Wedding Cakes

Succulents, hydrangeas, Baroque details: We’d thought we’d seen it all when it comes to trendy, jaw-dropping cakes. But our favorite craze du jour is actually rather classic-looking. Friends, say hello to swooping, 3-D, frosting pleats. Recently we’ve been noting a major trend toward these fabric-inspired confections. And honestly? They’re giving our dream wedding gowns a run for their money. Join us in swooning over (and pinning) these edible works of art.

WEDDINGWIRE/PINTEREST

What’s better than pleated pools of fondant? Pleated pools of fondant with a peep-through to watercolor blooms.

AIMME CULLEN/PINTEREST

We mean, it just doesn’t get much prettier than pastel pleats topped with sugared anemones, now does it?

CHRIS FALMAN/PINTEREST

Somebody needs to call Vera Wang HQ about the genius who pulled off this artfully draped number.

JENNIFER JACKSON/PINTEREST

Sorry, but this frosting texture is legit more sumptuous-looking than your wedding dress’s.

MODWEDDING/PINTEREST

Gravity, shmavity: These couture-like concoctions defy all expectation.