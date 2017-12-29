Weather Channel Claps Back At Trump, Explains The Difference Between Weather And Climate

The Weather Channel tweeted about the difference between weather and climate on Friday in response to President Donald Trump’s Thursday tweet that said “we could use a little bit of that good old Global Warming” to counteract the current record-cold temperatures in the Northeast region.
In addition to edifying the president on there being a difference between the terms, the Weather Channel’s Twitter account posted about cold snaps occurring in warming climates and how 2017 was likely one of the three warmest years on record.
Though Trump was never mentioned by name, the tweet linked back to an article from Weather.com entitled: “Trump Tweets About the Bitter Cold and Global Warming, Confusing Weather and Climate.”
While commenting on global warming, Trump’s tweet on Thursday evening also mentioned that this New Year’s Eve could potentially be the coldest on record:
Many social media users responded to the president’s tweet incredulously, saying things like “global climate change is very real even if it’s cold outside” and “using climate change as an argument against climate change is quite an amazing accomplishment.”
Trump has long denied global warming, tweeting for years about his doubts towards the scientifically-backed concept:
Trump’s personal views have transferred to his policies as president, most obviously when he pulled the United States out of the Paris Climate Agreement, a global effort to combat climate change, in June. The United States is now the only country not part of the agreement.