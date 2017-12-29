Weather Channel Claps Back At Trump, Explains The Difference Between Weather And Climate

The Weather Channel tweeted about the difference between weather and climate on Friday in response to President Donald Trump’s Thursday tweet that said “we could use a little bit of that good old Global Warming” to counteract the current record-cold temperatures in the Northeast region.

In addition to edifying the president on there being a difference between the terms, the Weather Channel’s Twitter account posted about cold snaps occurring in warming climates and how 2017 was likely one of the three warmest years on record.

Though Trump was never mentioned by name, the tweet linked back to an article from Weather.com entitled: “Trump Tweets About the Bitter Cold and Global Warming, Confusing Weather and Climate.”

1) There is a difference between #weather and #climate.

2) Short-term #cold snaps will continue to occur in a warming climate.

3) 2017 will likely be a top three warmest year on record for the globe.

(Graphic: Univ. of Maine - Climate Change Institute) https://t.co/kzuugeXi80 pic.twitter.com/gueOsp4yvu — The Weather Channel (@weatherchannel) December 29, 2017

While commenting on global warming, Trump’s tweet on Thursday evening also mentioned that this New Year’s Eve could potentially be the coldest on record:

In the East, it could be the COLDEST New Year’s Eve on record. Perhaps we could use a little bit of that good old Global Warming that our Country, but not other countries, was going to pay TRILLIONS OF DOLLARS to protect against. Bundle up! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 29, 2017