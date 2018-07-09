17 Dressy Jumpsuits To Wear To A Summer Wedding

Summer weddings are the perfect time to whip out your favorite clutch, a pair of comfortable wedges and conversational statement earrings. But, who says getting dressed up should always involve a dress?

Whether you’re girl who “doesn’t do” dresses, or you’re looking for a more unique wedding guest look, a formal jumpsuit is the outfit that keeps on giving. No chafed thighs, no sweaty legs, no wind-swept skirt, no problems.

Take the dress out of dressing up with these 17 dressy jumpsuits to wear as a wedding guest to a summer wedding: