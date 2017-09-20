Wednesday's Morning Email: 7.1 Earthquake Devastates Central Mexico, Killing Hundreds

7.1 EARTHQUAKE IN CENTRAL MEXICO KILLS 217 Among the dead were at least 20 students from a Mexico City primary school. Take a look at photos of the devastation, and here’s what you can do to help. [HuffPost] [Tweet | Share on Facebook]

PUERTO RICO BRACES FOR POTENTIAL DIRECT HIT BY HURRICANE MARIA Which is barreling toward it as a Category 4 storm.

UNDERSTANDING THE LATEST ATTEMPT TO REPEAL OBAMACARE Jonathan Cohn breaks down how the Graham-Cassidy proposal is no different than past repeal attempts. A bipartisan group of governors has spoken out against it, all while GOP leaders push Sen. Lisa Murkowski for a yes. And Jimmy Kimmel went after Sen. Bill Cassidy on his show last night, saying the Louisiana Republican "lied to my face."

TRUMP THREATENS TO 'TOTALLY DESTROY' NORTH KOREA In an "America First" speech at the U.N. Political leaders had mixed reactions.

USA TODAY NETWORK MAPPED OUT ALL 2,000 MILES OF WHAT THE BORDER WALL WOULD LOOK LIKE Through a series of aerial videos and stories along the border.

THE VOTER VERSION OF 'IT'S NOT YOU, IT'S ME' "Most Democrats still like both Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders, but few want to see either run for president again, a new HuffPost/YouGov survey finds."

