POLITICS
10/25/2017 07:10 am ET

Wednesday's Morning Email: Inside The GOP Civil War That's Pushing Senators Into Retirement

And fueling an uprising against Trumpism.

By Lauren Weber
HuffPost
Handout . / Reuters

TOP STORIES

(And want to get The Morning Email each weekday? Sign up here.)

ANOTHER SENATOR ANNOUNCES RETIREMENT AND ATTACKS TRUMP In a stunning turn, Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake announced he will not be seeking re-election in 2018, saying there “may not be a place” for him in President Donald Trump’s GOP. Here’s what this means for Senate Republicans and the GOP as a whole. Take a minute to read his entire remarkable speech condemning Trumpism from the floor. The whole speech and the White House response summed up 2017 in a nutshell. And the Arizona Senate race is now about to be bonkers. [HuffPost] [Tweet | Share on Facebook]

CONGRESS OVERTURNS CONSUMER FINANCIAL PROTECTION BUREAU RULE THAT ALLOWED CLASS-ACTION LAWSUITS AGAINST BIG BANKS Vice President Mike Pence broke the 50-50 tie. [HuffPost]

TURNS OUT THE DNC AND CLINTON CAMPAIGN FUNDED THE TRUMP RUSSIA DOSSIER As opposition research. [HuffPost]

THE HORRIFYING DEATH OF A SYRIAN INFANT UNDERSCORES THE BRUTALITY OF ASSAD’S SIEGE WARFARE “Sahar Dofdaa lived a tragically short and painful life. With sunken eyes and frail, protruding bones, the famished infant hardly stood a chance. Trapped in a Syrian conflict zone, her mother was too malnourished to breastfeed, and her father too impoverished to afford milk supplements.” [HuffPost]

LOOK OUT FOR STEEP FEE HIKES AT OLD FAITHFUL And the nation’s top 17 national parks. [HuffPost]

IN SOME GOOD NEWS Polio could be eradicated by the end of the year, according to the Gates Foundation. [HuffPost]

‘AROUND HERE, YOU’RE EITHER EATING STEAK OR YOU’RE EATING BEANS’ The booms and busts of a West Texas oil town. [HuffPost]

WHAT’S BREWING

YOU’RE NOT GOING TO SEE AS MUCH OF TERRY RICHARDSON’S PHOTOGRAPHS ANYMORE Condé Nast International, which publishes Vogue, GQ and W, will no longer run any of his photos, as the fashion photographer has been accused of sexual assault or harassment by multiple women over the years. [HuffPost]

3 MORE DEATHS LINKED TO ANIMAL-BORNE BACTERIA IN PUERTO RICO Doctors are fearing an outbreak. [HuffPost]

‘THE BODY TRADE’ ”When Americans leave their bodies to science, they are also donating to commerce: Cadavers and body parts, especially those of the poor, are sold in a thriving and largely unregulated market.” [Reuters]

SPERM COUNTS MAY BE DOWN But this isn’t Gilead just yet. [HuffPost]

ARE YOU LIVING IN ONE OF THE 10 HAPPIEST CITIES IN AMERICA? Or do you need to move to one? [HuffPost]

PASS THE CAB SAB Apparently this new study shows that alcohol can help you speak a foreign language more fluently. [HuffPost]

BEFORE YOU GO

Lauren Weber
The Morning Email Editor, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

U.S. News U.S. Presidential Elections Political Science Huffington Post Senate
Wednesday's Morning Email: Inside The GOP Civil War That's Pushing Senators Into Retirement

CONVERSATIONS