Wednesday's Morning Email: Inside The GOP Civil War That's Pushing Senators Into Retirement

ANOTHER SENATOR ANNOUNCES RETIREMENT AND ATTACKS TRUMP In a stunning turn, Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake announced he will not be seeking re-election in 2018, saying there "may not be a place" for him in President Donald Trump's GOP. Here's what this means for Senate Republicans and the GOP as a whole. Take a minute to read his entire remarkable speech condemning Trumpism from the floor. The whole speech and the White House response summed up 2017 in a nutshell. And the Arizona Senate race is now about to be bonkers. [HuffPost]

CONGRESS OVERTURNS CONSUMER FINANCIAL PROTECTION BUREAU RULE THAT ALLOWED CLASS-ACTION LAWSUITS AGAINST BIG BANKS Vice President Mike Pence broke the 50-50 tie. [HuffPost]

TURNS OUT THE DNC AND CLINTON CAMPAIGN FUNDED THE TRUMP RUSSIA DOSSIER As opposition research. [HuffPost]

THE HORRIFYING DEATH OF A SYRIAN INFANT UNDERSCORES THE BRUTALITY OF ASSAD’S SIEGE WARFARE “Sahar Dofdaa lived a tragically short and painful life. With sunken eyes and frail, protruding bones, the famished infant hardly stood a chance. Trapped in a Syrian conflict zone, her mother was too malnourished to breastfeed, and her father too impoverished to afford milk supplements.” [HuffPost]

LOOK OUT FOR STEEP FEE HIKES AT OLD FAITHFUL And the nation’s top 17 national parks. [HuffPost]

IN SOME GOOD NEWS Polio could be eradicated by the end of the year, according to the Gates Foundation. [HuffPost]

‘AROUND HERE, YOU’RE EITHER EATING STEAK OR YOU’RE EATING BEANS’ The booms and busts of a West Texas oil town. [HuffPost]