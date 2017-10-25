Wednesday's Morning Email: Inside The GOP Civil War That's Pushing Senators Into Retirement

TOP STORIES
ANOTHER SENATOR ANNOUNCES RETIREMENT AND ATTACKS TRUMP In a stunning turn, Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake announced he will not be seeking re-election in 2018, saying there “may not be a place” for him in President Donald Trump’s GOP. Here’s what this means for Senate Republicans and the GOP as a whole. Take a minute to read his entire remarkable speech condemning Trumpism from the floor. The whole speech and the White House response summed up 2017 in a nutshell. And the Arizona Senate race is now about to be bonkers. [HuffPost] [Tweet | Share on Facebook]
CONGRESS OVERTURNS CONSUMER FINANCIAL PROTECTION BUREAU RULE THAT ALLOWED CLASS-ACTION LAWSUITS AGAINST BIG BANKS Vice President Mike Pence broke the 50-50 tie. [HuffPost]
TURNS OUT THE DNC AND CLINTON CAMPAIGN FUNDED THE TRUMP RUSSIA DOSSIER As opposition research. [HuffPost]
THE HORRIFYING DEATH OF A SYRIAN INFANT UNDERSCORES THE BRUTALITY OF ASSAD’S SIEGE WARFARE “Sahar Dofdaa lived a tragically short and painful life. With sunken eyes and frail, protruding bones, the famished infant hardly stood a chance. Trapped in a Syrian conflict zone, her mother was too malnourished to breastfeed, and her father too impoverished to afford milk supplements.” [HuffPost]
LOOK OUT FOR STEEP FEE HIKES AT OLD FAITHFUL And the nation’s top 17 national parks. [HuffPost]
IN SOME GOOD NEWS Polio could be eradicated by the end of the year, according to the Gates Foundation. [HuffPost]
‘AROUND HERE, YOU’RE EITHER EATING STEAK OR YOU’RE EATING BEANS’ The booms and busts of a West Texas oil town. [HuffPost]
YOU’RE NOT GOING TO SEE AS MUCH OF TERRY RICHARDSON’S PHOTOGRAPHS ANYMORE Condé Nast International, which publishes Vogue, GQ and W, will no longer run any of his photos, as the fashion photographer has been accused of sexual assault or harassment by multiple women over the years. [HuffPost]
3 MORE DEATHS LINKED TO ANIMAL-BORNE BACTERIA IN PUERTO RICO Doctors are fearing an outbreak. [HuffPost]
‘THE BODY TRADE’ ”When Americans leave their bodies to science, they are also donating to commerce: Cadavers and body parts, especially those of the poor, are sold in a thriving and largely unregulated market.” [Reuters]
SPERM COUNTS MAY BE DOWN But this isn’t Gilead just yet. [HuffPost]
ARE YOU LIVING IN ONE OF THE 10 HAPPIEST CITIES IN AMERICA? Or do you need to move to one? [HuffPost]
PASS THE CAB SAB Apparently this new study shows that alcohol can help you speak a foreign language more fluently. [HuffPost]
More than 800 people have been shot and killed since the Las Vegas massacre.
The other retiring GOP senator, Bob Corker, said the Trump presidency would be the “debasement of our nation” Tuesday.
A Wall Street Journal investigation found that building paneling similar to those under investigation in the deadly Grenfell Tower fire in London is in use in structures across the U.S.
White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders had quite the turnaround on The Washington Post.
A Montana company given a $300 million contract to restore Puerto Rico’s power has ties to Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke and had only two full-time employees as of last month.
Anna Faris opened up about being sexually harassed on set.
Watch what life is like with disfiguring elephantiasis.
Katy Perry makes one heckuva wedding crasher.
Spoiler alert: Kid Rock isn’t running for Senate after all.
The InStyle red carpet is wait for it ... wait for it ... wait for it ... really in style. (Sorry, had to).
Twitter follows Facebook’s lead when it comes to transparency on political ads.
Meet the most powerful cat in New Zealand.
New York has banned e-cigarettes and vaping in public indoor spaces.
So it turns out 3D crosswalks are a thing designed to slow drivers down.
Target is guilty of Christmas creep (yes, it’s only Oct. 25).
You have to love Fiona the hippo crashing this couple’s engagement photo.
“88 days trapped in bed to save a pregnancy.”
One thing you’ve never noticed about Kate Middleton.
And apparently Prince Harry has never toasted a marshmallow. Meghan Markle, please take that guy camping the right way.
