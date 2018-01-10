Wednesday's Morning Email: Judge Halts Trump Administration's Plan To Kill DACA

TOP STORIES
FEDERAL JUDGE ORDERS TRUMP ADMINISTRATION TO KEEP DACA IN PLACE While a lawsuit proceeds. In a meeting with congressional leaders Tuesday, President Donald Trump said he’d be open to a deal that would pair protections for undocumented young people with border wall security. Tucker Carlson is none too happy about the news Trump would be amiable to a DACA deal, saying “What was the point of running for president?” [HuffPost] [Tweet | Share on Facebook]
STEVE BANNON IS OUT AT BREITBART In light of his schism with Trump. Twitter had some thoughts on the exit. And according to The Washington Post, he left comparing himself to Thomas Cromwell ― who yes, you’re remembering your King Henry VIII history correctly, was executed. [HuffPost]
DEVASTATING PHOTOS AND VIDEOS SHOW THE MUDSLIDE DAMAGE IN MONTECITO, CALIFORNIA At least 13 people have died in the disaster. Oprah shared a video of the impact on her own home. [HuffPost]
THE #TIMESUP MOVEMENT IS ALREADY MAKING WAVES Greta Gerwig says she regrets working with Woody Allen knowing what she does now. The New York Times canceled an event with James Franco amid allegations of improper conduct; Franco responded by saying the things he heard on Twitter were not accurate. And outrage is growing over the news that Michelle Williams was paid a fraction of what Mark Wahlberg was to reshoot “All The Money In The World.” [HuffPost]
SENATE DEMOCRATS WARN OF FUTURE RUSSIAN INTERFERENCE IN ELECTIONS “Democrats on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee released a sweeping report Wednesday outlining Russian President Vladimir Putin’s decades-long efforts to undermine democracy and issued stark warnings that the Kremlin will likely move to influence upcoming U.S. elections, including those this year and in 2020.” [HuffPost]
THE SEARCH FOR MH370 ISN’T OVER YET A private salvage firm will seek the wreckage of the lost Malaysian Airlines plane, and Malaysia said it would pay the company $50 million to $70 million if the company finds it. MH370 disappeared without a trace nearly four years ago. [WSJ | Paywall]
RYAN ZINKE REMOVES FLORIDA FROM OFFSHORE DRILLING PLANS “The Interior secretary’s move was immediately slammed as a political favor for Florida Gov. Rick Scott.” [HuffPost]
WHAT’S BREWING
DISNEY IS UNDER FIRE FOR DARKENING WHITE ACTORS’ SKINS IN THE LIVE-ACTION ‘ALADDIN’ The extra who saw the darkening said, “Disney [is] sending out a message that your skin colour, your identity, your life experiences amount to nothing that can’t be powdered on and washed off.” Cast member Navid Negahban addressed some of the concerns. [HuffPost]
THE FIRST BLACK WOMAN ON THE U.S. OLYMPIC LONG-TRACK SKATING TEAM PICKED UP THE SPORT FOUR MONTHS AGO Yes, we can call get off the couch now. [HuffPost]
A HIGHLY CLASSIFIED SPY SATELLITE HAS BEEN DESTROYED Or at least ― we think so. [HuffPost]
RUTH BADER GINSBERG HAS LAW CLERKS LINED UP UNTIL AT LEAST 2020 Meaning RBG doesn’t plan on going anywhere for a while. [HuffPost]
PRINCE HARRY AND MEGHAN MARKLE MADE THEIR FIRST PUBLIC APPEARANCE THIS YEAR Is that a messy bun we spot?! We have to give props to this DJ who gave Prince Harry his card in the hopes of playing at the royal wedding. The appearance also gave cover to the sad demise of all of Meghan Markle’s social media accounts. RIP memories of The Tig. [HuffPost]
HOW LONG YOU CAN FREEZE FOOD BEFORE IT GOES BAD? Turns out that’s a bit of a trick question. [HuffPost]
BEFORE YOU GO
-
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is under fire after salacious strip club audio recording was released of his son talking prostitutes and the business deals of his father.
-
Michael Cohen, Trump’s personal attorney, is suing BuzzFeed over the publishing of the bombshell dossier.
-
A federal court struck down the North Carolina congressional map as unconstitutional.
-
Experts don’t know what to make of a seizure disorder in Northern Uganda striking children.
-
The New York Times has responded to the fierce backlash over its obituary for Mormon leader Thomas Monson.
-
Reuters journalists have been charged in Myanmar after reporting on the Rohingya crisis.
-
You know that Taco Bell commercial poking fun at the Illuminati that ran 7 gazillion times over the holidays? This country music legend doesn’t think the chain is taking the influence of the Illuminati seriously enough.
-
Find yourself a Jennifer Lawrence, who will stop getting ready for Golden Globes after-parties and crash at home when her bestie Emma Stone asks her to.
-
The internet is convinced Dakota Johnson creeped on the momentAngelina Jolie ignored Jennifer Aniston at the Golden Globes.
-
The bid to save Gawker.com fell short by a solid $410,000. Just imagine the field day Gawker would be having in 2018.
-
How to save an extra $1,000 this year.
-
While it may be snowing in the Sahara, it’s so hot in Australia that hundreds of bats just dropped dead.
-
Robert De Niro has an X-rated nickname for the president.
-
Meet the athletes North Korea is sending to the Olympics.
-
“The world’s largest biometric ID system keeps getting hacked.”
-
Understanding “depression naps.”
