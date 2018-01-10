Wednesday's Morning Email: Judge Halts Trump Administration's Plan To Kill DACA

FEDERAL JUDGE ORDERS TRUMP ADMINISTRATION TO KEEP DACA IN PLACE While a lawsuit proceeds. In a meeting with congressional leaders Tuesday, President Donald Trump said he’d be open to a deal that would pair protections for undocumented young people with border wall security. Tucker Carlson is none too happy about the news Trump would be amiable to a DACA deal, saying “What was the point of running for president?” [HuffPost] [Tweet | Share on Facebook]

STEVE BANNON IS OUT AT BREITBART In light of his schism with Trump. Twitter had some thoughts on the exit. And according to The Washington Post, he left comparing himself to Thomas Cromwell ― who yes, you’re remembering your King Henry VIII history correctly, was executed. [HuffPost]

DEVASTATING PHOTOS AND VIDEOS SHOW THE MUDSLIDE DAMAGE IN MONTECITO, CALIFORNIA At least 13 people have died in the disaster. Oprah shared a video of the impact on her own home. [HuffPost]

THE #TIMESUP MOVEMENT IS ALREADY MAKING WAVES Greta Gerwig says she regrets working with Woody Allen knowing what she does now. The New York Times canceled an event with James Franco amid allegations of improper conduct; Franco responded by saying the things he heard on Twitter were not accurate. And outrage is growing over the news that Michelle Williams was paid a fraction of what Mark Wahlberg was to reshoot “All The Money In The World.” [HuffPost]

SENATE DEMOCRATS WARN OF FUTURE RUSSIAN INTERFERENCE IN ELECTIONS “Democrats on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee released a sweeping report Wednesday outlining Russian President Vladimir Putin’s decades-long efforts to undermine democracy and issued stark warnings that the Kremlin will likely move to influence upcoming U.S. elections, including those this year and in 2020.” [HuffPost]

THE SEARCH FOR MH370 ISN’T OVER YET A private salvage firm will seek the wreckage of the lost Malaysian Airlines plane, and Malaysia said it would pay the company $50 million to $70 million if the company finds it. MH370 disappeared without a trace nearly four years ago. [WSJ | Paywall]

RYAN ZINKE REMOVES FLORIDA FROM OFFSHORE DRILLING PLANS “The Interior secretary’s move was immediately slammed as a political favor for Florida Gov. Rick Scott.” [HuffPost]

