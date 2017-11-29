Wednesday's Morning Email: Latest Missile Launch From North Korea Appears To Put Entire Continental U.S. In Range

THE THREAT FROM NORTH KOREA IS NO LONGER HYPOTHETICAL, EXPERTS WARN After Tuesday’s launch of what was “likely” an intercontinental ballistic missile with a range of 8,100 miles ― which would be enough to hit New York City or Washington, D.C. “We will take care of it,” President Donald Trump said. “It is a situation that we will handle.” [HuffPost] [Tweet | S hare on Facebook]

TRUMP RETWEETED A BATCH OF INFLAMMATORY ANTI-ISLAM VIDEOS THIS MORNING “The tweets came from a British far-right leader with a history of spreading Islamophobic and anti-immigrant hoaxes.” [HuffPost]

TRUMP STILL REPORTEDLY DOESN’T BELIEVE OBAMA WAS BORN IN THE STATES According to a New York Times report, the president has been bringing up his past birther theories and the idea that the “Access Hollywood” tape is not him in closed-door meetings. [HuffPost]

INSIDE MICHAEL FLYNN’S WHITE HOUSE NUCLEAR PLAN PITCH ― FROM A COMPANY HE’D ADVISED “Soon after Trump’s inauguration, Flynn received a memo from his former business associate Robert McFarlane, co-founder of the company IP3, about the plan, which envisioned a large consortium of countries, including the U.S. and Russia, building a fleet of nuclear reactors across the Middle East.” [HuffPost]

A JUDGE LEAVES MICK MULVANEY IN PLACE As the acting director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. [HuffPost]

ROY MOORE BACKERS BELIEVE GEORGE SOROS IS PAYING WOMEN TO LIE ABOUT THE CANDIDATE Yes, really. [HuffPost]

THE AIR FORCE FAILED TO REPORT DOZENS OF CONVICTIONS TO THE BACKGROUND CHECK SYSTEM The military branch is investigating its policies after the mass shooting in a Texas church earlier this month. The shooter was able to obtain a gun after the Air Force did not report his domestic violence conviction properly. [HuffPost]