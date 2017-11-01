Wednesday's Morning Email: NYC Defiant After Terror Attack Claims 8 Lives

SUSPECTED TERROR ATTACK KILLS 8 IN NEW YORK CITY “At least eight people were killed and 11 people injured Tuesday afternoon when a man drove a Home Depot rental truck down a bike path in lower Manhattan, striking several people, authorities said.” Take a look at the “trail of terror.” Here’s what we know about Sayfullo Habibullaevic Saipov, the suspect in custody, and the victims of the attack. President Donald Trump responded on Twitter, saying “NOT IN THE U.S.A.!” This teacherhas witnessed three deadly attacks from inside Stuyvesant High School. And undeterred by terror, New Yorkers enjoyed quite the Halloween. [HuffPost] [Tweet | Share on Facebook]

HERE’S EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT OBAMACARE OPEN ENROLLMENT, WHICH BEGINS TODAY From understanding the exchanges and financial assistance available to the deadlines in each state. [HuffPost]

SENATORS WENT AFTER SOCIAL MEDIA GIANTS During a hearing about Russian interference in the election, lawmakers hammeredrepresentatives from Facebook, Twitter and Google and asked if they have too much power. And take a look at how Facebook could be regulated. [HuffPost]

ANOTHER DAY, ANOTHER WAVE OF SEXUAL HARASSMENT ALLEGATIONS From a top NPR editor to three Dartmouth college professors. Actor Jeremy Piven was accused of sexually assaulting an actress on the “Entourage” set. A “Grey’s Anatomy” star came forwardwith another James Toback allegation. Questions arose over how much Disney knew about Harvey Weinstein. Netflix has suspended productionon the final season of “House of Cards” amid the allegations against star Kevin Spacey. And why are we still not talking about Roman Polanski? [HuffPost]

WEST VIRGINIA WATCHES AS THE OPIOID EPIDEMIC RAVAGES ITS RESIDENTS “We are losing a whole generation and probably two generations of people.” [HuffPost]

IT’S ONLY FITTING THIS WORLD SERIES IS GOING TO A GAME 7 It’ll be a doozy after the LA Dodgers forced the final deciding game against the Houston Astros. [HuffPost]

A BLACK MAN AND A WHITE WOMAN SAT DOWN AT A PUB And then the white supremacists showed up. [HuffPost]