Wednesday's Morning Email: Trump Reportedly Asked The Acting FBI Director Who He Voted For

TOP STORIES
TRUMP REPORTEDLY ASKED THE ACTING FBI DIRECTOR WHO HE VOTED FOR Leaving Andrew McCabe, now the bureau’s deputy director, feeling “disturbed.” The news comes as Axios reports FBI Director Christopher Wray was pressured by Attorney General Jeff Sessions, at the urging of Trump, to fire McCabe. [HuffPost] [Tweet | Sh
SPECIAL COUNSEL ROBERT MUELLER HAS INTERVIEWED FORMER FBI DIRECTOR JAMES COMEY AND SESSIONS Making Sessions the first Cabinet member to be interviewed. And Mueller reportedly wants to talk to Trump about the Comey and Michael Flynn departures. [HuffPost]
TWO KENTUCKY HIGH SCHOOL STUDENTS ARE DEAD And more than a dozen injured after a 15-year-old opened fire Tuesday morning. This is the second high school shooting in two days, and the 11th school shooting since the beginning of the year. [HuffPost]
THE NCAA WILL INVESTIGATE WHAT MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY KNEW ABOUT THE ALLEGATIONS AGAINST LARRY NASSAR More than 100 women have read victim statements about Nassar’s alleged sexual abuse over decades. A Michigan State University trustee dismissed the idea that MSU’s president should resign, saying, “There’s so many more things going on at the university than just this Nassar thing.” [HuffPost]
REPUBLICAN REP. PAT MEEHAN BLAMED OBAMACARE FOR BEHAVIOR AN AIDE SAID WAS SEXUAL HARASSMENT The Pennsylvania congressman also called said aide, who was several decades younger, his soul mate. [HuffPost]
FIVE WOMEN SUE MONSTER ENERGY OVER ABUSIVE CULTURE “The women say they were bullied, harassed and even assaulted. They’re out of work, but the men who allegedly behaved badly? They still have jobs.” [HuffPost]
CONGRATS TO ILLINOIS SEN. TAMMY DUCKWORTH (D) ON HER HISTORIC PREGNANCY ANNOUNCEMENT She will be the first senator to give birth while in office. [HuffPost]
WHAT’S BREWING
THE OSCAR NOMINATIONS ARE FINALLY HERE “The Shape of Water” and “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” racked up the most nods, while “Wonder Woman” and Tiffany Haddish are among the snubs. Check out the full list of who is vying for the little gold men statues here. Meryl Streep broke her own Oscar record with her 21st nomination, nominations for “Mudbound” grant Netflix entry to the big leagues, Greta Gerwig became the fifth woman ever to be nominated for Best Director, and the award for best Oscar nomination reaction goes to Jordan Peele. [HuffPost]
‘JAMES FRANCO MADE A BRAND OUT OF HIS SEXUALITY’ “Now he’s an alleged harasser without an Oscar nomination.” [HuffPost]
WE HATE TO BREAK IT TO YOU But yes, that viral “Friends” movie trailer is a fraud meant to crush your dreams. [HuffPost]
TURNS OUT YOU MAYBE SHOULDN’T HAVE BEEN WASHING YOUR MOUTH OUT WITH SOAP AFTER ALL As people who swear might be happier, healthier and more honest. [HuffPost]
WHY PEOPLE SAY ‘DON’T LET THE BEDBUGS BITE’ Which should give us all nightmares. [HuffPost]
KIM KARDASHIAN HAS CONFIRMED SHE IS SELF-ABSORBED Golly gee, can’t imagine that. [HuffPost]
BEFORE YOU GO
-
Activists filmed this graphic video of the dog meat markets in Indonesia in order to denounce the horrific treatment of the animals.
-
Bernie Sanders’ “Medicare For All” online town hall drew over 1 million viewers.
-
Militants have attacked an Afghanistan “Save the Children” office.
-
People are speculating that Melania is less than pleased following the Stormy Daniels payoff news, which is why she has been posting photos without the president and canceled her trip with Trump to Davos.
-
Former RNC Chairman Michael Steele went off over Trump’s evangelical backers amid scandal.
-
Not to ruin your childhood memories of Barney, but: The guy who played him now runs a tantric sex business.
-
The allegations against Garrison Keillor of “Prairie Home Companion” appear to be much worse than touching a woman’s back.
-
It is a terrible idea to bite into your smartphone battery, notwithstanding that it might then make your phone explode.
-
Jay Z and his mother will receive GLAAD media awards after Gloria Carter came out on the rapper’s track “Smile.”
-
There are no Asians or Latinos nominated for acting Oscars this year.
-
Michael Stuhlbarg, who appeared in three Best Picture nominationsthis year, did not get a nod.
-
“For some Americans, sub-minimum-wage online tasks are the only work available.”
-
In the spirit of pay equality, TV writers are banding together to publish their salaries across the industry in an anonymous spreadsheet.
-
Of course Maisie Williams is a bridesmaid in Sophie Turner’s wedding.
-
The “Here To Make Friends” crew investigates whether 22 is too youngto marry a 36-year-old “Bachelor.”
-
Parents are here for Serena Williams’ tweet about the difficulties of figuring out a stroller.
-
Is this new podcast on a teenager’s mysterious disappearance the next “Serial?”
-
Agnes Varda’s thoughts on being the oldest Oscar nominee in history? “I’m just saying, I’m not dead yet.”
-
What to watch out for in a real estate agent.
-
You’ll be asking for seconds of these 33 gluten-free dessert recipes.
