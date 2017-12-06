Wednesday's Morning Email: Trump's Latest Move Risks Fueling Unrest In Mideast

TOP STORIES
(And want to get The Morning Email each weekday? Sign up here.)
PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP OFFICIALLY WILL RECOGNIZE JERUSALEM AS ISRAEL’S CAPITAL And start the process of moving the U.S. embassy there from Tel Aviv. Protests erupted at the news, as Palestinians burned American and Israeli flags. And world leaders expressed concern that the major shift would threaten regional stability. [HuffPost] [Tweet | Share on Facebook]
RUSSIA BANNED FROM COMPETING IN THIS WINTER’S OLYMPICS As punishment for the country’s “systemic manipulation of the anti-doping rules.” The Russian whistleblower who exposed the widespread, state-sponsored doping scheme fears for his life. [HuffPost]
LENA DUNHAM, TINA BROWN SAY THEY WARNED CLINTON CAMPAIGN ABOUT HARVEY WEINSTEIN In 2008 and 2016. And Gwyneth Paltrow says Weinstein fabricated a story about sleeping with her and “used the lie as an assault weapon.” [HuffPost]
TRUMP HAS SAID THAT PROBING HIS FINANCES WOULD BE CROSSING A ‘RED LINE’ Now special counsel Robert Mueller appears to be doing just that. [HuffPost]
‘THE GOP’S LATEST GUN BILL WOULD BE CATASTROPHIC FOR WOMEN FLEEING ABUSE’ House Republicans are expected to vote as early as Wednesday on legislation to expand the ability of out-of-state visitors to carry concealed guns. “Ruth Glenn, executive director for the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, said the House measure would effectively ‘zero out’ countless state laws designed to protect victims of abuse.” [HuffPost]
AND THOUSANDS OF PEOPLE WHO FAILED A BACKGROUND CHECK IN 2016 Were still able to buy a gun. [HuffPost]
NETFLIX OUSTS DANNY MASTERSON AMID RAPE ALLEGATIONS Writing him out of the show, “The Ranch.” [HuffPost]
WHAT’S BREWING
CHECK OUT NIKE’S FIRST SPORTS HIJAB “It’s a reminder to us Muslim women that we can achieve anything in the world.” [HuffPost]
THE TAYLOR SWIFT-KIM KARDASHIAN FEUD SAW A FEW MORE SHOTS FIRED YESTERDAY All of the shade thrown via Instagram. [HuffPost]
TRUMP IS NOT GOING TO BE HAPPY WITH WHO TOPPED TWITTER’S 2017 MOST POPULAR LIST Hint: He may have been the last guy who was president. [HuffPost]
MEET THE KENTUCKY MAYOR TRYING TO BE THE STATE’S FIRST OPENLY GAY CONGRESSMAN And if his primary opponents win it all, they would be the state’s first black representative and first female Democratic representative respectively. [HuffPost]
NOW TO ANSWER THE QUESTION ON EVERYONE’S MIND Why is mistletoe used for kissing? [HuffPost]
BEFORE YOU GO
-
Lionsgate has cut its John Travolta biopic of John Gotti just ten days before its release.
-
California’s fast-moving wildfire has blazed through 50,000 acres.
-
Steve Bannon went after Mitt Romney for not serving in Vietnam in an attempt to defend Roy Moore.
-
These are the other monuments the Trump administration is eyeing cutting.
-
“When a man you love is a sexual predator.”
-
The Trump administration is going after an Obama regulation aimed at protecting restaurant servers.
-
Rick Perry’s travel photos are a must-see.
-
International Women’s Day was the most talked about Facebook moment of the year.
-
Selena Gomez may have made her Instagram private over a teddy bear.
-
73 kids were named Sparrow last year in the U.S., and that’s only one of the animal baby names on this list.
-
The Warwick Rowers calendar has been deemed gay propaganda in Russia.
-
Three words: Baked brie recipes. You’re welcome.
-
Chrissy Teigen would like to catch the friends selling her out.
-
Here’s “Hamilton” in three minutes, since you’re probably not going to see it at this point.
-
The Beyhive did not react well to a Tomi Lahren insult.
-
Ranking the best original shows on Netflix this year.
-
Remember the mannequin challenge? Now we have the “invisible box” challenge.
-
Oprah has sold her majority stake in OWN.
-
You know how great it feels to skip public transportation and get in a healthy city walk on the way home from work? Thanks to air pollution, think again.
-
Sorry to disappoint, but Lindsay Lohan is not dating the “Korean hulk.”
-
And take a look at the TV actors hauling in the most cash.