Wednesday's Morning Email: Trump's Latest Move Risks Fueling Unrest In Mideast

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP OFFICIALLY WILL RECOGNIZE JERUSALEM AS ISRAEL’S CAPITAL And start the process of moving the U.S. embassy there from Tel Aviv. Protests erupted at the news, as Palestinians burned American and Israeli flags. And world leaders expressed concern that the major shift would threaten regional stability. [HuffPost] [Tweet | Share on Facebook]

RUSSIA BANNED FROM COMPETING IN THIS WINTER’S OLYMPICS As punishment for the country’s “systemic manipulation of the anti-doping rules.” The Russian whistleblower who exposed the widespread, state-sponsored doping scheme fears for his life. [HuffPost]

LENA DUNHAM, TINA BROWN SAY THEY WARNED CLINTON CAMPAIGN ABOUT HARVEY WEINSTEIN In 2008 and 2016. And Gwyneth Paltrow says Weinstein fabricated a story about sleeping with her and “used the lie as an assault weapon.” [HuffPost]

TRUMP HAS SAID THAT PROBING HIS FINANCES WOULD BE CROSSING A ‘RED LINE’ Now special counsel Robert Mueller appears to be doing just that. [HuffPost]

‘THE GOP’S LATEST GUN BILL WOULD BE CATASTROPHIC FOR WOMEN FLEEING ABUSE’ House Republicans are expected to vote as early as Wednesday on legislation to expand the ability of out-of-state visitors to carry concealed guns. “Ruth Glenn, executive director for the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, said the House measure would effectively ‘zero out’ countless state laws designed to protect victims of abuse.” [HuffPost]

AND THOUSANDS OF PEOPLE WHO FAILED A BACKGROUND CHECK IN 2016 Were still able to buy a gun. [HuffPost]

NETFLIX OUSTS DANNY MASTERSON AMID RAPE ALLEGATIONS Writing him out of the show, “The Ranch.” [HuffPost]