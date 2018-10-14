'Weekend Update' Scorches Melania Trump Over Flip-Flop On 'I Don't Care' Jacket

“Weekend Update’s” Colin Jost bashed Melania Trump for her U-turn on the meaning of her “I really don’t care” jacket.

“Just admit it was tone deaf,” he said of the jacket, also poking fun at the first lady’s controversial colonialist clothing during her tour of Africa earlier this month.

“What was the message behind your African safari look?” he said during the segment. “Was it a warning not to play Jumanji?”

“At this point I’m just surprised she didn’t show up to the [Brett] Kavanaugh hearing dressed up like the St. Pauli Girl,” Jost added, referencing the face of a German beer brand. Kavanaugh mentioned beer 30 times during his Senate confirmation hearing.

The “SNL” segment came a day after the first lady’s interview with ABC News, during which Trump said the message written on the jacket, which she wore in June en route to visit migrant children separated from their parents on orders from her husband, was a deliberate choice directed at “the people and for the left-wing media who are criticizing me.”

Trump’s press secretary Stephanie Grisham said at the time there was “no hidden message.”

“If media would spend their time & energy on her actions & efforts to help kids - rather than speculate & focus on her wardrobe - we could get so much accomplished on behalf of children,” Grisham tweeted in June.

Today’s visit w the children in Texas impacted @flotus greatly. If media would spend their time & energy on her actions & efforts to help kids - rather than speculate & focus on her wardrobe - we could get so much accomplished on behalf of children. #SheCares #ItsJustAJacket — Stephanie Grisham (@StephGrisham45) June 21, 2018

The jacket explanation wasn’t the only controversial topic in Trump’s ABC interview.

The first lady also called herself “the most bullied person in the world,” then clarified her comment to “one of” the most bullied, which triggered an avalanche of criticism.

A column in Forbes, penned by Christopher Rim, said Trump’s remarks proved the first lady “doesn’t understand anything about bullying, and she certainly doesn’t know how to help children who are suffering from it” in her “Be Best” campaign aimed at protecting children.