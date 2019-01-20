'Weekend Update' Rips BuzzFeed In Scorching Attack Over 'Fake News'

“Weekend Update” let BuzzFeed have it in a surprisingly harsh attack on “Saturday Night Live” for what Colin Jost slammed as “fake news.”

“Update” co-anchor Michael Che admonished the publication by deriding its journalism chops. “Look, BuzzFeed, we all think it’s great that you want to help, but this is not what we need from you,” Che sniped. “Y’all are BuzzFeed. You do memes and lists.”

He said BuzzFeed was like the aunt who has roaches and asks what she should bring to dinner every Thanksgiving.

“You say ice ... because we don’t want to be picking ‘raisins’ out of the turkey,” he said. “That’s you, BuzzFeed, you bring the ice. As Dr. King once said: ‘Don’t go chasing waterfalls, please stick to the rivers and the lakes you are used to.’ There’s no shame in that, we all play a role.”

Not everyone was happy about the takedown.

Lame weekend update. You go after the Democrats to be fair to both sides of the truth? There is only one side to the truth. Truth is not an opinion. The GOP lies over and over. You lied for them tonight. pic.twitter.com/87GNZVUxLr — jemfinder (@Jemfinder) January 20, 2019

Truly can't get over that one of the *lead writers* of SNL thought the best angle to go with on a groundbreaking news story was "BuzzFeed shouldn't have bothered." Incredible. — spookaye ghoul (@ohkayewhatever) January 20, 2019