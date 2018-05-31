Weezer Finally Blesses The Internet With A Cover Of Toto's 'Africa'

Back in December, a 14-year-old Weezer fan named Mary started the Twitter account @WeezerAfrica. With the screen name “weezer cover africa by toto,” its sole purpose was to convince the band Weezer to ... you guessed it, cover the song “Africa” by Toto.

The Cleveland, Ohio, resident told Noisey the whole thing started as a joke. She just wanted to see if she could get them to cover the song.

The tweet that started it all was short and sweet. She even said “please.”

@Weezer cover africa by toto please — weezer cover africa by toto (@weezerafrica) December 5, 2017

After Mary continued incessantly tweeting at Weezer and other people in the music world, the internet got behind the movement. Eventually, it reached the man himself, Weezer frontman Rivers Cuomo.

However, liking something on Twitter takes very little effort. Who knows if the band was even considering it.

A day later, David Paich, the keyboardist from the band Toto, chimed in to seemingly show his support for the idea. The pressure was building.

@RiversCuomo David Paich from Toto is on board. Where do you stand? #WeezerCoverAfrica pic.twitter.com/lplP7ciY0D — weezer cover africa by toto (@weezerafrica) December 9, 2017

Finally, in May, Weezer released their Toto cover track ... “Rosanna.” Oh, we see what you did there, Weezer! Very funny.

Clearly, the band was trolling us all. But a week later ― what must have seemed like an eternity for Mary ― the band released their cover of “Africa.” Check it out in the video up top.