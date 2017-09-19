Firefighters Spend 3 Hours Removing Weight From Gym Goer's 'Sensitive Part'

This mishap may give new meaning to the weightlifting clean and jerk.

A man working out in a German gym got a “very sensitive part” of his body stuck inside a 5.5-pound weight plate on Friday, according to officials.

Firefighters spent three hours using a grinder and a vibrating saw to free what was widely reported to have been the man’s penis from the center of the disc.

The Worms Fire Department shared the above photograph of the shattered weight to Facebook following the delicate extraction.

The department also urged other gym goers to “not imitate such actions.”

Authorities didn’t make clear how the man ended up with the weight wrapped around his manhood, and the incident prompted plenty of speculation on social media:

So many questions — Dabb Calloway™ (@Arnold_PalmHer) September 18, 2017

Is this the male version of kegels? https://t.co/LLAxaWwmfp — HearingNoise𗁉 (@peabodypress) September 18, 2017