Weinstein Company Sale Falls Through

The planned sale of The Weinstein Company to Maria Contreras-Sweet, who ran the Small Business Administration under President Barack Obama, has reportedly fallen through after her group got a look at the company’s finances.

“We have received disappointing information about the viability of completing this transaction,” Contreras-Sweet said in a statement Tuesday. “As a result, we have decided to terminate this transaction.”

Per Variety, the group was due to make an initial payment of about $1.5 million on Tuesday. Presumably, that didn’t go through.

Rather than buy the company outright, it seems the group plans to acquire Weinstein Co. assets at a discount in bankruptcy.

“I believe that our vision to create a women-led film studio is still the correct course of action,” Contreras-Sweet said in the statement. “To that end, we will consider acquiring assets that may become available in the event of bankruptcy proceedings, as well as other opportunities that may become available in the entertainment industry.”

The original terms of the deal involved a $500 million bid, plus the assumption of $225 million worth of debt and an $80 million compensation fund for victims of Harvey Weinstein’s harassment and abuse.